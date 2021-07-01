What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 1-4

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of July.

Just a reminder, Ottawa and Ontario have moved into Step 2 of the reopening plan, allowing indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings of 25 people.

CANADA DAY 2021

Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration.

The virtual two-hour program is called "Lights on Canada Day", featuring artists and artisans from across the country.

You can watch the show on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel.

SNOWBIRDS

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Ottawa on Canada Day.

The air demonstration squadron recommends looking up at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday.

NAC CANADA DAY 2021

The National Arts Centre invites you to celebrate Canada Day virtually.

Events include a virtual O Canada sing-along with the NAC Orchestra, Canadian Theatre Puzzle pages and create your own Canada dance.

The NAC also offers Indigenous words colouring pages, featuring artwork created by Indigenous artists.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/series/la-fete-du-canada-day

CANADA DAY FIREWORKS IN RENFREW

The Town of Renfrew is hosting a Canada Day fireworks display

The fireworks at Haramis Park begins at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit https://www.renfrew.ca/canada-day.cfm

COOL OFF

You can cool off at beaches and splash pads in Ottawa and Gatineau.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are open daily at Ottawa's four public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Splash pads are also open daily in Ottawa.

In Gatineau Park, the NCC says lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Meech Lake, Philippe Lake and La Peche Lake.

Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Leamy Lake.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca

CAMP FORTUNE

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. offers a variety of unique summer activities.

Check out the aerial park, ziplining and mountain biking. New this summer is the Mountain Coaster, allowing you to twist and turn down an exhilarating one kilometre long monorail track with speeds up to 40 km/h.

For more information, visit campfortune.com

ROOM SERVICE CONCERT SERIES

The RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Room Service Concert Series continues Friday and Saturday night.

Enjoy an exclusive concert while you spend the night in one of Ottawa's hotels.

Friday night's lineup includes Third Eye Blind, Moon vs. Sun and Nefe.

Saturday night, see Lido Pimienta, Foushee and Walk off the Earth.

For information on the lineup and hotel booking, visit the Ottawa Tourism website.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy a night at the drive-in.

The Drive-In Movie Experience is open this weekend at RCGT Park on Coventry Road and at Wesley Clover Parks.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies:

RCGT Park on Coventry Road:

Friday: The Bourne Identity

Saturday: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday (day): Onward

Sunday (night): Saw 2

Wesley Clover Parks

Friday: Tenet

Saturday: Jurassic Park (1993)

Sunday (day): Onward

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Colonel By Drive for active transportation this summer.

Colonel By Drive will be closed to vehicles daily until Sept. 6 from Daly Avenue to Canal Woods Terrance.

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is open from Ottawa to Kingston.

All lock stations along the Rideau Canal are open daily.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

SAUNDERS FARM

Enjoy a campfire at Saunders Farm.

Campfire nights are the perfect family outing, date night or small gathering.

For more information, visit http://saundersfarm.com/campfires/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Don't miss the Canadian Museum of History's new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

The museum in Gatineau is open Thursday through Sunday.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca

Museums in Ottawa remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.