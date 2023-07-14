What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 14-16

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Just a reminder, Hwy. 417 is closed in both directions at Bronson Avenue for construction all weekend.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

It's the final weekend for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.

Here is the lineup for this weekend.

Friday: Charlotte Cardin, Fletcher, Amanda Jordan, Fleet Foxes and Allison Russell

Saturday: Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, Billianne and Boston Levi

Sunday: The Smile, Alvvays, Koffee, Avenoir

For tickets and concert information, visit ottawabluesfest.ca.

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle is at Saunders Farm in Ottawa this weekend.

Big Bounce Canada is 25,000 sq. ft. of inflatable fun and entertainment for all ages.

For tickets, visit https://thebigbouncecanada.ca/.

Pacific Four Series

Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the USA meet at TD Place for the Pacific Four Series, international women's rugby tournament.

The final two games of the tournament are on Friday.

The USA meets New Zealand at 4 p.m., followed by Canada and Australia at 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/canadas-womens-rugby-team-the-world-rugby-pacific-four-series/.

Music and Beyond Festival

It's the final weekend for the Music and Beyond Festival in Ottawa.

Experience a unique blend of classical music and other disciplines.

For a list of events, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday at TD Place.

Kick off is 4 p.m.

There will be kid-friendly activities during the game, including team mascots, balloon artists, face painters and more.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

HOPE Volleyball Summerfest

HOPE Volleyball Summerfest takes over the beach at Mooney's Bay on Saturday.

Don't miss a day of volleyball and concerts, while helping to raise money for charities.

For more information, visit https://www.hopehelps.com/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Vancouver FC Sunday at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

It's the annual Beach Party game, so wear your best beach outfit and get ready for soccer.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Enjoy an epic Queen singalong at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

The audience is the choir with Choir! Choir! Choir!

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34035

Latin at Lansdowne

Latin at Lansdowne is presented by United Dance Ottawa.

Enjoy a night of Latin dance Saturday night at Lansdowne.

For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/latin-at-lansdowne/.

Swing on the Hill

Discover the magic of swing dance on Saturday.

Swing on the Hill is an afternoon of dancing to swing music and jamming on Parliament Hill.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1406054583506777.

Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo

The Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo is this weekend at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

Participate in a gathering of over 50 authors, publishers, artisans and musicians.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawabookexpo.ca/.

Fiddles on the Rideau Festival

Enjoy music, workshops, pontoon boat rides and more this weekend at the Fiddles on the Rideau Festival.

Events include the Fiddles on the Rideau Flotilla on Sunday at Mahogany Harbour and Long Island Locks.

For more information, visit https://fiddlesontherideau.com/

Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show

It's the final summer for Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

The sound and light show on Parliament Hill runs Thursday to Monday, from July 7 to Sept. 4.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

A Company of Fools

A Company of Fools presents Shakespeare in the Park this summer.

This year, A Company of Fools performs Hamlet.

For more information and locations, visit https://fools.ca/,

NCC Bikedays

The parkways will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway active transportation program is cancelled this weekend due to events at Lansdowne and Hwy. 417 construction.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westboro Farmers Market

The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park

Barrhaven Farmers Market

Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's exhibit, Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Travelling Bricks

Don't miss Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Renfrew Roots Music Festival

The Renfrew Roots Music Festival is Friday and Saturday at the Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew.

Friday's lineup includes Jason Blaine, Rainwater Whiskey and the Riley New Band.

On Saturday, see River Town Saints, The Abrams, The Timber Line, Lemon Cash and more.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.renfrew.ca/bluegrass-festival.cfm.

Wendover Western Festival

The Wendover Western Festival is a rural festival with music, crafts and more.

The event includes 18 solo acts and bands in Wendover.

For more information, visit www.festivalwesternwendover.ca.

Stewart Park Festival

Enjoy three days of free music by the water in Stewart Park in Perth.

The Stewart Park Festival includes music, the Perth Brewery Patio, a marketplace and kids' area.

Musical acts include Southern Avenue, Matt Andersen, Stephen Fearing, Kobo Town, Mia Kelly, Mimi O'Bonsawin and The Pairs.

For more information, visit www.stewartparkfestival.com.

The Trews

See the Trews at Live at the Grandstand at MacKinnon Brothers Brewery in Bath, Ont.

The concert is 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/44388/.

Avonmore Fair

The Avonmore Fair is Saturday and Sunday in Avonmore. Events include calf shows, petting zoos and amusement rides on the midway.

A barn dance will be held on Friday night.

For more information, visit www.avonmorefair.ca.

Festiv'ete A Champboise

The municipality of L'Ange-Gardien invites you to a weekend of festivities at the Champboise site.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/775817100590445/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D