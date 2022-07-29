What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 29 - Aug. 1

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Colonel By Day long weekend.

GLENGARRY HIGHLAND GAMES

The 73rd edition of the Glengarry Highland Games is this weekend in Maxville.

See more than 50 pipe bands, more than 200 dancers in the Highland Dance Competition and the caber and iron hammer toss.

For tickets, visit https://glengarryhighlandgames.com/

ONTARIO SUMMER INDIGENOUS GAMES

The Ontario Summer Indigenous Games continue until Sunday in Ottawa.

Indigenous youth, ages 13 to 18, will compete against their peers in 11 sport categories. The University of Ottawa is hosting four sports.

For more information, visit iswo.ca.

OTTAWA CHAMBERFEST

Ottawa Chamberfest continues until Aug. 4, filling venues across Ottawa with the sound of chamber music.

Events this weekend include:

Friday: Cris Derksen Quartet; Gryphon Trio, Nordic Voices and Marion Newman; and Raphael Weinroth-Browne

Saturday: Dinuk Wijeratne Trio and "The Rest is History" celebrating 50 years of Kun

Sunday: Drew Jurecka & Rebekah Wolkstein, Sounding Thunder: The Song of Francis Pegahmagabow, and Chloe Kim & Hank Knox

Monday: Verona Quartet and New Music Now

For more information, visit chamberfest.com.

OTTAWA INTERNATIONAL BUSKER FEST

Street performers from around the world take over Sparks Street this weekend for the Ottawa International Busker Fest.

For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/

VALLEY AGRICULTURAL FESTIVAL IN ARNPRIOR

Don't miss the Valley Agricultural Festival in Arnprior this weekend.

Checkout the Heavy Horse Pull, Inflatable Zone, Meet the Keepers, a Life Sized Dinosaur, the Homecraft and Vendor Tent, truck pull and miniature horse show.

For more information, visit https://www.valleyagriculturalfestival.ca/.

HAMILTON

It's the final weekend to see the Broadway hit Hamilton at the National Arts Centre.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

The show runs until July 31.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/21476

ASSASSINATING THOMSON

See Assassinating Thomson at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

Critically acclaimed performer and creator Bruce Horak lives with nine per cent vision and has, over the last decade, painted a series of over 1,000 unique paintings which attempt to capture the way that he sees.

In Assassinating Thomson, Horak paints a portrait of the entire audience while interweaving his own story and the tale of celebrated Canadian painter Tom Thomson’s unsolved murder.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30817.

FESTIBIERE DE GATINEAU

The 11th annual Festibiere de Gatineau runs until Saturday.

Enjoy live music, a giant pool, the Festi-beach and beer in the heart of Old Hull.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/259324793065430/259324839732092/.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC Sunday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

OTTAWA BLACKJACKS

The Ottawa BlackJacks wrap up the regular season Monday night at TD Place.

The BlackJacks host the Montreal Alliance.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit theblackjacks.ca.

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW

The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.

Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.

The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 10 p.m. in July.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

TORCHLIGHT SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

A Company of Fools presents The Tempest.

The Fools take on Shakespeare's story of freedom and redemption during this 90 minute play in a park near you.

For show information, visit https://fools.ca/.