What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 17-19

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

BEACHES

Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.

In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westboro Beach is closed for the season.

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.

The beach at Leamy Lake is closed until further notice due to high water levels.

ITALIAN WEEK

Italian Week continues until Sunday, with events throughout Little Italy.

For a list of events, visit italianweekottawa.ca.

IMAGINE MONET

Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.

Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.

See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SIGNATURES HANDMADE MARKET

The Signatures Handmade Market continues until Sunday on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park.

Meet passionate creatives in person, hear their stories and feel their work.

For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/signatures-handmade-market-summer-ottawa/.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

NAC ORCHESTRA

The NAC Orchestra takes the stage Friday night at the National Arts Centre.

See NACO Live: Marsalis & Mahler with the NAC Orchestra. The NAC Orchestra and NACO’s principal tubist Chris Lee perform the Canadian premiere of Wynton Marsalis’s Tuba Concerto.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30033.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Sierra Noble Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30738.

OTTAWA INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS

The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards showcases Indian films in many genres.

The Cineplex Cinemas Lansdowne and VIP are the hub of the action, but events are taking place at several locations across Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://www.oiffa.com/.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.