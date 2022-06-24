What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
OTTAWA JAZZ FESTIVAL
It's the opening weekend for the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.
Enjoy the sounds of jazz music in Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and other venues across Ottawa.
The lineup this weekend includes:
Friday: The Once, Jocelyn Gould, Punch Brothers, Busty and the Bass
Saturday: Holly Cole, Francois Bourassa Quartet, Under the Surface, Lady Wray
Sunday: Blind Boys of Alabama, Jacques Kuba Seguin: Migrations, Blue Rodeo
For tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.
SUMMER SOLSTICE INDIGENOUS FESTIVAL
Experience some of Canada's best Indigenous talent through music, dance, workshops, food and more this weekend.
The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival continues until Sunday at Mādahòkì Farm, 4420 West Hunt Club Road.
For more information, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/.
ESCAPADE
Electronic dance takes over Lansdowne Park this weekend.
Escapade Music Festival runs Friday to Sunday on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne and inside TD Place.
Performers include: Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Deadmau5, Illenium, DJ Snake, Seven Lions, Duke Dumont, Above and Beyond.
For more information, visit https://escapademf.com/.
OTTAWA TITANS
The Ottawa Titans host New York for a three game set this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, visit ottawatitans.com.
OTTAWA FRINGE FESTIVAL
The Ottawa Fringe Festival continues until Sunday, celebrating the arts and providing an opportunity for local, national and international artists to showcase their original work.
For more information, visit https://ottawafringe.com/.
OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
The dragon boats return to the waters of the Rideau River for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival runs from June 23 to 26 at Mooney's Bay Park.
Musical acts include The Strumbellas, Serena Ryder, Frown Line and Rebelle.
For more information, visit https://dragonboat.net/.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
BEACHES
Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westboro Beach is closed for the season.
Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.
IMAGINE MONET
Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.
Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.
See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
NAC ORCHESTRA
The National Arts Centre presents Pops Series with the NAC Orchestra.
In a perfectly stylish conclusion to the season, conductor Jack Everly and the NAC Orchestra perform a selection of delightful and sophisticated music from the best of 20th century theatre and screen. Ottawa's own Ewashko Singers will perform with the NAC Orchestra.
See Classic Broadway: Lerner and Loewe Friday and Saturday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30034.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.