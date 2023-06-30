What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30-July 2

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Canada Day long weekend.

Canada Day

Canada Day celebrations will be held across Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday.

For a list of Canada Day events in Ottawa, click here.

For a list of Canada Day festivities across eastern Ontario, click here.

For a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day weekend, click here.

Ottawa Jazz Festival

The Ottawa Jazz Festival wraps up Friday night at Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza and the National Arts Centre.

Friday's lineup includes Herbie Hancock, Blue Moon Marquee, Colin Stetson, Kate Wyatt Quartet and The Altons.

For tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.

Corteo

Cirque du Soleil presents Corteo at the Canadian Tire Centre until Sunday.

"The clown Mauro envisions that his own burial will take place amid a carnival atmosphere and be attended by tender angels. The show contrasts the grand with the intimate, the silly with the tragic, and the beauty of perfection with the appeal of imperfection," the Cirque du Soleil website says.

For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo#about-the-show.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host a Red Out Game Friday night to kick off the Canada Day weekend.

The Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks at 7:30 p.m. at TD Place.

After the game, enjoy fireworks.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the Quebec Capitales for a three-game series this weekend.

Enjoy post-game fireworks on Friday night.

Saturday's game celebrates Canada Day with festivities throughout the park.

For tickets, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

Ottawa BlackJacks

The Ottawa BlackJacks host the Winnipeg Sea Bears Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.theblackjacks.ca/.

NCC Weekend Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week (starting July 1).

In Gatineau Park, the parkways are closed to vehicles all day Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The parkways are open to cyclists only until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and until 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lansdowne Market

The Lansdowne Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westboro Farmers Market

The Westboro Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Byron Linear Park

Barrhaven Farmers Market

Checkout the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Sunday at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

The farmers' market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Take a guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

The Lost Kingdoms

Travel back in time from the Jurassic to the Ice Age and encounter dinosaurs and creatures from those times.

The Lost Kingdoms comes to Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa's west end, featuring more than 30 life-sized animated dinosaurs and 20 life-sized ice Age creatures.

The Lost Kingdoms runs until July 9.

For more information, visit https://thelostkingdoms.com/ottawa/.

War Games

The Canadian War Museum presents War Games.

The special exhibit shows how games – from tabletop battlefields to digital simulations – have been used to train military personnel.

"War is not a game. Yet war games offer insights into our relationship with real and virtual armed conflict," the war museum says.

War Games continues until Dec. 31.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

Under the Canopy

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest.

Venture into the rainforest in this engaging exhibition where you'll meet some of the fascinating animals that live under the canopy and explore the importance of rainforests for the planet.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 7.

Television of our Childhoods

The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.

Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.

Our Climate Quest

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents the exhibit Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

The exhibit invites youth and their families to look at the impacts of climate change, view real stories of action and get inspired about becoming part of the solution.

See Our Climate Quest until Sept. 4.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Travelling Bricks

Don't miss Travelling Bricks in Brockville, an exhibition made out of Lego.

See 120 jaw-dropping, breathtaking models, featuring 60 epic scenes created by professional Lego builders.

Travelling Bricks is located at the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena in Brockville until August 20.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Artfest Kingston

Artfest Kingston takes place Saturday, Sunday and Monday in City Park in Kingston.

More than 150 artists exhibit paintings, pottery, woodcraft, glass art, metal arts, jewellery, clothing, gourmet food and more.

For more information, visit https://shop.artfestontario.com/pages/about.

1000 Islands Regatta

The 1000 Islands Regatta is this weekend in Brockville.

The hydroplane festival features hydroplane racing, live music and a kids zone. Musical Acts include Lover Boy and Road Apples.

For more information, visit www.1000-islandsregatta.com.

Cornwall Motor Speedway

Sunday nights are race night at the Cornwall Motor Speedway.

Racing begins at 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://cornwallspeedway.com/.

Brockville Motor Speedway

Celebrate Canada Day at the Brockville Motor Speedway.

Racing is every Saturday night at the speedway.

For more information, visit https://brockvillespeedway.com/.