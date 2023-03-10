What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 10-12

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March Break.

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice presents 'Find Your Hero' at Canadian Tire Centre until Sunday.

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/disney-on-ice-presents/.

A post shared by Disney On Ice (@disneyonice)

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host Mississauga Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

A post shared by Ottawa 67's (@ott67s)

International Film Festival of Ottawa

The International Film Festival of Ottawa continues until March 19.

The festival showcases the best of contemporary Canadian and international cinema from prestigious film festivals around the world.

For more information, visit www.iffo.ca.

Ottawa-Gatineau Bicycle Show

The Ottawa-Gatineau Bicycle Show runs all weekend at the Palais des congres de Gatineau.

The festival is devoted to the world of cycling and cycling tourism.

For information, click here.

Gatineau Beerfest

Taste some 350 craft beers created by brewers in Ontario and Quebec this weekend at Festibiere de Gatineau.

The festival continues today and Saturday at Place des festivals Zibi Gatineau.

For tickets and information, click here.

A post shared by Festibière de Gatineau (@festibieredegatineau)

The Lord of the Rings

See the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King in Concert at TD Place Saturday night.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-lord-of-the-rings-the-return-of-the-king-in-concert/.

Fall On Your Knees

The NAC English Theatre presents Ottawa: Fall On Your Knees Part One and Part Two until March 25.

"The story of Fall On Your Knees begins at the end, with the words of Lily Piper. 'They’re all dead now.'" Fall On Your Knees is based on the iconic novel by Ann-Marie MacDonald.

For information on Part One – Family Tree, click here.

For information on Part Two – The Diary, click here.

Ballet Edmonton

Ballet Edmonton presents Mixed Repertoire at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

"Ballet Edmonton presents a mixed repertoire program of four exquisite works by three outstanding choreographic voices," the NAC website says.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31882.

A post shared by Ballet Edmonton (@balletedmonton)

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

Blippi takes the stage Sunday at the National Arts Centre.

Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32615.

Memphis the Musical

See Memphis the Musical at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until March 19.

Memphis is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/memphis

Maple Syrup Season

It's maple syrup season, and sugar bushes are open across the region. Click the links for more information.

A post shared by Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm (@stanleysoldemaplelanefarm)

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each trail's website for hours of operation.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

A post shared by Calabogie Peaks Resort (@calabogiepeaks)

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World

Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit - Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of Nature (@museumofnature)

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Gatineau Olympiques

See the Gatineau Olympiques twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Friday night, the Olympiques host Chicoutimi at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Sherbrooke visits Gatineau at 3 p.m.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs take the ice twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.

On Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Frontenacs host Mississauga at 7 p.m.

A post shared by Kingston Frontenacs (@kingstonfrontsohl)

Maple Madness

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness during March Break at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.

Click here for more information.

Waawaateg

See Waawaateg: Northern Lights and Indigenous Storytelling in Confederation Park in Kingston until March 31.

Waawaateg features an interactive light installation representing the Northern Lights along with five unique art installations created by Indigenous artists and storytellers.

For more information, click here.