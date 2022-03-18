What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 18-20

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. You can also catch all the action on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.

For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.

OTTAWA 67s

The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.

The 67's face the Hamilton Bulldogs Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/

SUGAR BUSH SEASON

Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SKATING

Ottawa's four outdoor refrigerated skating rinks are open for skating.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

GATINEAU PARK

Enjoy spring cross-country skiing and other winter activities in Gatineau Park this weekend.

For more information and winter passes to access the park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-parkhttps://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park

WINTER TRAILS IN OTTAWA

Over 100 kilometres of trails are groomed in Ottawa for winter recreational activities.

The National Capital Commission invites you to get out cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking and walking. Access is free.

Locations include the Mer Bleue conservation area and the Rideau Winter Trail along the Rideau River.

For information on winter trails in Ottawa, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/groomed-multi-use-winter-trails

SKIING

Ski resorts are open for spring skiing across eastern Ontario and western Quebec. Visit each resort's website for details.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

613 Flea

613 Flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park this weekend.

Check out over 125 vendors Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are mandatory inside 613 Flea.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Belle Grand Fille Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30102

OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS

The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.

The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.

The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.

For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE

For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.