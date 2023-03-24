What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March.
Ottawa Home and Garden Show
The Ottawa Home and Garden Show takes over the EY Centre this weekend.
See the Living Landscapes, the Sleep Country Garden Stage, the Rotating Local Market and get advice to create your perfect outdoor living space.
Guest speakers include The Urban Botanist Emma Terrell, The Fine Gardener Lana Ross and the Master Gardeners of Ottawa-Carleton.
The Ottawa Home and Garden Show runs until Sunday. For tickets and information, click here.
Aladdin
See Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.
The hot Broadway musical is a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31388.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's wrap up the OHL regular season with two games this weekend at the Arena at TD Place.
Friday night, the 67's host the Peterborough Petes at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the 67's face the Barrie Colts at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Simon Daniel
See Simon Daniel with La Faune Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31126.
Crack Up Comedy Festival
The Crack Up Comedy Festival continues until Saturday at the Algonquin Commons Theatre.
Friday night's lineup features an evening with Mary Walsh.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.crackup.ca/2023-events?category=Ottawa
Ottawa Black Film Festival
The Ottawa Black Film Festival continues until Sunday.
Over 40 films from around the globe will be on display during the three-day festival.
For more information, visit https://ottawablackfilm.com/.
Maple Syrup Season
It's maple syrup season. Click the links for more information on hours of operation.
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – 2452 York's Corners Road
- Proulx Maple and Berry Farm - 1865 Chemin O'Toole, Cumberland
- Log Farm – 670 Cedarview Road
- Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Shop – 399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham
- Mapleside Sugarbush – 166 Reiche Road, Pembroke, Ont.
- Temple's Sugarbush – 1700 Ferguson's Falls Road, Lanark
- Wheelers Maple – 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners
- Domaine de L'Ange Gardien – L'Ange Gardien, Que.
- Hunter's Maple Products – 1909 County Road 21, Spencerville
- Fortune Farms - 2442 Wolf Grove, Almonte
- Vanier Sugar Shack
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre
- Britannia Winter Trail
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
- Rideau Winter Trail
- Ski Heritage East
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails
- Ottawa West Winter Trail
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Ski Vorlagein Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World
Visit the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit – Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Television of our Childhoods
The Canadian Museum of History presents a special exhibition, 'From Pepinot to Paw Patrol: Television of our Childhoods'.
Explore 70 years of Canadian children's television at the Canadian Museum of History until September.
The exhibit features original costumes, puppets and numerous clips from everyone's favourite shows.
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
613 Flea
See over 150 vendors this weekend at 613flea at Lansdowne Park.
Don't miss the ever changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.
See 613flea on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gatineau Olympiques
See the Gatineau Olympiques Friday night at the Slush Puppie Centre.
The Olympiques host Blainville-Boisbriand at 7 p.m.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs play the final home game of the regular season Friday night.
See the Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts at 7 p.m. at the Leon's Centre.
For tickets, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/
Maple Madness
It's the final weekend for Maple Madness at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority in Kingston.
Click here for more information.
Waawaateg
See Waawaateg: Northern Lights and Indigenous Storytelling in Confederation Park until March 31.
Waawaateg features an interactive light installation representing the Northern Lights along with five unique art installations created by Indigenous artists and storytellers.
For more information, click here.