What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Maple syrup season continues and sugar shacks are open across the region. Please visit each locations website for more information.
- Cheslock Sugar Bush
- Fulton's Pancake House and Sugar Bush
- Mapleside Sugar Bush
- Museo Parc Vanier
- Proulx Farm
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
- Wheelers Pancake House
LACE UP THE SKATES
Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks remain open this spring. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.
Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:
- City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
- Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays
SKI SEASON
Spring skiing continues across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- Go skiing at Calabogie Peaks all weekend. For more information, visit calabogie.com
- Ski season is underway at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/
- Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/
- Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com
Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GATINEAU PARK
The National Capital Commission is recommending hikers only use the recommended trails during the spring thaw period.
To find a hiking spot, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega in Montebello, Que invites you to check out the wildlife in their natural habitat.
Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12-kilometre-long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.
For more information, visit parcomega.ca
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Blakdenim.
Enjoy a free livestream performance at 8 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27495
CATHERINE MACLELLAN & TARA MACLEAN
The National Arts Centre presents This Storm: Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean Saturday at 7 p.m.
MacLellan and MacLean wrote 'This Storm' at the beginning of the lockdown last year.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28331
OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ANNE FRANK – A HISTORY FOR TODAY
The Canadian War Museum invites you to see the new exhibit, "Anne Frank – A History for Today."
The panel exhibition juxtaposes personal photographs, stories and diary entries, as well as one original artifact and two reproductions.
The exhibit runs until April 25.
For more information, visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/annefrank/
SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES
Ingenium offers online Spring Break Activities.
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: Edible Adventures
Canada Aviation and Space Museum: Canada in Space
Canada Science and Technology Museum: Creative Reset
MUSEUMS
Museums in Ottawa are allowed to remain open in the Red-Control Level
Canadian Museum of History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.historymuseum.ca
Canadian War Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/
Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.nature.ca
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture
Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation
Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech
The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/
The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gallery.ca
Museums are also open on some week days. Visit each museum's page for weekday hours.