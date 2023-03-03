What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 3-5

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March.

Ottawa Golf Expo

Get ready for the golf season this weekend at the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo.

Try out the latest 2023 golf equipment from top manufacturers and plan your next golf and vacation destination.

For information, visit https://www.canadiangolfexpo.ca/ogge.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators continue the push for the NHL playoffs Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Saginaw Spirit Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.

Critelli Cup

An OUA championship and capital bragging rights are on the line Saturday night as the Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's basketball teams meet.

The Ravens host the Gee-Gees in the Critelli Cup, the championship game for the OUA women's basketball season.

Both the Ravens and the Gee-Gees have won the Critelli Cup twice.

Tip off is 6 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.

A post shared by Carleton Ravens (@curavens)

Wilson Cup

The Carleton Ravens and University of Ottawa Gee-Gees renew their men's basketball rivalry Saturday night, with an OUA championship on the line.

The Ravens host the Gee-Gees in the Wilson Cup, the championship game for the OUA men's basketball season.

The Ravens have won the Wilson Cup 12 times, while the Gee-Gees have won it twice.

Tip off is 8 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.

A post shared by uOttawa Gee-Gees (@uottawageegees)

Joe Gatto

Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32340.

Fridays at the Fourth

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Steven Taetz.

"Rollicking contemporary roots rock, gentle pop ballads, blue-eyed soul, and cool jazz — he approaches it all without flinching, delivering songs with a strong and crystal clear voice that demands the listener’s full attention," the NAC's website says.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32688

Cirque Kalabante

The Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe presents the Afrique en Cirque show – Cirque Kalabante on Friday night.

"Be transported to a place where the diversity of traditional African arts are illuminated, combined with the virtuosity of a modern North American circus performance," the website says.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/cirque-kalabante-afrique-en-cirque.

OK Naledi

See OK Naledi with Lucila Al Mar at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33014.

Adrian Sutherland

Adrian Sutherland takes the stage at the Shenkman Arts Centre Saturday night.

Best known as the front man for Midnight Shine, Sutherland recently released his first solo album When the Magic Hits.

For more information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/adrian-sutherland.

I Heart Beer and Taco Festival

Enjoy a night of beer, cider, spirits and tacos Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

For information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/i-heart-beer-and-taco-festival/.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).

Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks

Outdoor skating trails

Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Cross-country skiing

For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.

A post shared by Sommet Edelweiss (@sommet_edelweiss)

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.

Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.

For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.

For snow biking information, click here.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Wolves: Shaper-shifters in a Changing World

The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend called Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.

The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.

Admission to see Wolves; Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of Nature (@museumofnature)

Lansdowne Winter Market

The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.

The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.

Kingston Canadian Film Festival

The Kingston Canadian Film Festival continues until Sunday.

For more information, visit the festival's website.

Maple Madness

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness this weekend at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.

Online registration is required for the event scheduled for all weekends in March and March Break. Click here for more information.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs host two games at the Leon's Centre this weekend.

On Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Ottawa 67's at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Kingston face the Saginaw Spirit at 2 p.m.

A post shared by Kingston Frontenacs (@kingstonfrontsohl)