What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 14-16

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend of May 14-16.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

CANADIAN TULIP FESTIVAL

It's the opening weekend of the Canadian Tulip Festival, being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival is a celebration of the gift of tulips and Canada's role in the liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Visit tulipfestival.net for a virtual walking tour of the tulips, an interactive garden map and more.

TULIPS

Checkout the close to one million tulips blooming in 120 designated flower beds across the capital.

The National Capital Commission encourages you to be safe while admiring the tulips

Be COVID-safe: Follow directives from local and provincial public health authorities.

Avoid crowds: Find your way to less-visited destinations, and visit popular sites at off-peak times. Use our interactive map to help you find hidden gems tucked away from the crowds.

For a list of tulip bed locations, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tulips-in-the-capital

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is closing the parkways to vehicle traffic on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Active users will have exclusive access to the parkways for physical activities.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are both open for the season.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

CARP MARKET

The 31st season for the Carp Farmers' Market is underway.

The market is located at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The 2021 season is underway at the Metcalfe Farmers Market.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre's Fridays at the Fourth presents Moscow Apartment.

Enjoy a free, Facebook Live event from the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto Friday night at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28313

GIGGLE AND STOMP

Discover the sounds that will make you laugh, and rhythms that will get you dancing.

The National Arts Centre presents Giggle and Stomp Sunday morning for ages 4 to 6.

To purchase tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27393

THE BEGINNINGS OF BING BANG

The National Arts Centre presents the Beginnings of Bing Bang for ages 7 to 12.

"Go on a mission to retrace the development of rhythm, looking at several musical traditions from around the world."

For information on Sunday's show, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27386

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

INGENIUM

Ingenium is hosting online exhibitions for you to enjoy during the stay-at-home order.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum presents Food for Health

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Online Exhibition

TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND

The 2021 edition of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is being held virtually this year.

You are invited to participate in your race virtually until May 31.

For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/

