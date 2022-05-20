What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 20-23

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Victoria Day long weekend.

FIREWORKS

Here's a look at fireworks in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday weekend.

Canadian Tulip Festival will host a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday at Commissioners Park

Victoria Day Fireworks at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. Fireworks are scheduled for Monday at dusk

Kingston's Spring into Summer event will host fireworks Saturday at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be on display at Lake Ontario Park.

CANADIAN TULIP FESTIVAL

The Canadian Tulip Festival continues until Monday

The Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the gift of tulips and Canada's role in the Liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Events include the Tulip Legacy Walking Tour, Tulips at Night and Tulip Bingo.

For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/.

OTTAWA CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Children's Festival continues until May 29.

For information on shows, visit www.ottawachildrensfestival.ca.

OTTAWA DRESSAGE FESTIVAL

Top dressage riders are at Wesley Clover Parks this weekend for the Ottawa Dressage Festival.

General admission to the grounds and the Ottawa Dressage Festival is free.

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform at the festival Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets for the RCMP Musical Ride are $20 plus tax.

For more information, visit https://nationalcapitaldressage.ca/en/

SPRING INTO SUMMER – KINGSTON

Spring into Summer this weekend in Kingston.

The Spring into Summer event, presented by Utilities Kingston, will be held Saturday at Lake Ontario Park.

For more information, visit cityofkingston.ca

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN RIBFEST

The new Barrhaven Ribfest runs until Monday at Clarke Fields Park.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/826149848361971.

BRETT KISSEL

It's Showtime!

Brett Kissel plays the Arena at TD Place Friday night, with special guest Jess Moskaluke.

For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/brett-kissel-with-special-guest-jess-moskaluke/

MOTHER MOTHER

See Mother Mother with Monowhales Friday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29063.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Laura Niquay Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30422.

OTTAWA DANCE DIRECTIVE

The Ottawa Dance Directive presents Series Dance 10#42

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Art Gallery.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/557312915734977/557312922401643/

BOOTLEG ROLLER BOOGIE

Party and roll like it's 1920!

Enjoy Bootleg Roller Boogie Saturday in the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/711725550072507

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.