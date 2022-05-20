What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 20-23
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Victoria Day long weekend.
FIREWORKS
Here's a look at fireworks in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday weekend.
- Canadian Tulip Festival will host a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday at Commissioners Park
- Victoria Day Fireworks at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. Fireworks are scheduled for Monday at dusk
- Kingston's Spring into Summer event will host fireworks Saturday at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be on display at Lake Ontario Park.
CANADIAN TULIP FESTIVAL
The Canadian Tulip Festival continues until Monday
The Canadian Tulip Festival celebrates the gift of tulips and Canada's role in the Liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.
Events include the Tulip Legacy Walking Tour, Tulips at Night and Tulip Bingo.
For more information, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/.
OTTAWA CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL
The Ottawa Children's Festival continues until May 29.
For information on shows, visit www.ottawachildrensfestival.ca.
OTTAWA DRESSAGE FESTIVAL
Top dressage riders are at Wesley Clover Parks this weekend for the Ottawa Dressage Festival.
General admission to the grounds and the Ottawa Dressage Festival is free.
The RCMP Musical Ride will perform at the festival Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets for the RCMP Musical Ride are $20 plus tax.
For more information, visit https://nationalcapitaldressage.ca/en/
SPRING INTO SUMMER – KINGSTON
Spring into Summer this weekend in Kingston.
The Spring into Summer event, presented by Utilities Kingston, will be held Saturday at Lake Ontario Park.
For more information, visit cityofkingston.ca
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day Monday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN RIBFEST
The new Barrhaven Ribfest runs until Monday at Clarke Fields Park.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/826149848361971.
BRETT KISSEL
It's Showtime!
Brett Kissel plays the Arena at TD Place Friday night, with special guest Jess Moskaluke.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/brett-kissel-with-special-guest-jess-moskaluke/
MOTHER MOTHER
See Mother Mother with Monowhales Friday night at the National Arts Centre.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29063.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Laura Niquay Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30422.
OTTAWA DANCE DIRECTIVE
The Ottawa Dance Directive presents Series Dance 10#42
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Art Gallery.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/557312915734977/557312922401643/
BOOTLEG ROLLER BOOGIE
Party and roll like it's 1920!
Enjoy Bootleg Roller Boogie Saturday in the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/711725550072507
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.