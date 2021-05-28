What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 28-30

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend of May 28 to 30.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is officially open for the summer.

Parks Canada says the Rideau Canal lock stations are open daily along the canal.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

A post shared by NCC-CCN (@ncc_ccn)

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physical distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND

The 2021 edition of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is being held virtually this year.

You are invited to participate in your race virtually until the end of June.

For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/

A post shared by Ottawa Marathon (@ottawamarathon)

THE GREAT GLEBE GARAGE SALE

The Great Glebe Garage Sale is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event will benefit the Ottawa Food Bank via the GiveShop marketplace.

This year the Great Glebe Garage Sale GiveShop fundraising group will open for posting of donated items on the GiveShop marketplace on May 28. Buyers can make offers starting a week later, on June 4.

For more information, visit https://glebeca.ca/great-glebe-garage-sale-2021/

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

CARP MARKET

The 31st season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway.

The market is located at the fair groups in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A post shared by Carp Farmers' Market (@carpfarmersmarket)

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A post shared by Ottawa Farmers' Market (@ottawafarmmkt)

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

A post shared by Parc Omega (@parcomega)

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

INGENIUM

Ingenium is hosting online exhibitions for you to enjoy during the stay-at-home order.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum presents Food for Health

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Online Exhibition