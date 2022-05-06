What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 6-8

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific Saturday evening at TD Place.

Game time is 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

ORIGINALS SPRING CRAFT SALE

The Signatures Originals Spring Craft Sale is this weekend at the EY Centre.

Over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers will be on display.

For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/originals-spring/.

MUSEUMS

Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

SWIMMING

Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.

For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market kicks off this weekend.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

It's the opening weekend for the Metcalfe Farmers Market.

The farmers' market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Mateo Friday night.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30608.

CALPURNIA

The NAC English Theatre/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/Black Theatre Workshop (Montreal) presents Calpurnia at the National Arts Centre until Saturday.

"An explosive new comedy, confronting the classic To Kill a Mockingbird," says the NAC website.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25457

SHAD

See Shad with Just John Friday night at the Bronson Centre Music Theatre.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required.

For more information, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/shad/.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Les Petits Ballets presents Alice in Wonderland Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

Show times are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/alice-wonderland.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.