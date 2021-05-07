What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 7-9

The tulips are blooming across Ottawa and the NCC's weekend bike days are underway.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca look at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

TULIPS

Close to one million tulips are blooming in 120 designated flower beds across the capital.

The National Capital Commission encourages you to be safe while admiring the tulips

Be COVID-safe: Follow directives from local and provincial public health authorities.

Avoid crowds: Find your way to less-visited destinations, and visit popular sites at off-peak times. Use our interactive map to help you find hidden gems tucked away from the crowds.

For a list of tulip bed locations, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tulips-in-the-capital

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is closing the parkways to vehicle traffic on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Active users will have exclusive access to the parkways for physical activities.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physical-distanced hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are both open for the season.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Fridays at the Fourth with Loig Morin.

For more information on the free show, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28645

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

INGENIUM

Ingenium is hosting online exhibitions for you to enjoy during the stay-at-home order.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum presents Food for Health

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Hidden Worlds: Online Exhibition

TAMARACK OTTAWA RACE WEEKEND

The 2021 edition of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is being held virtually this year.

You are invited to participate in your race virtually until May 31.

For more information, visit https://www.runottawa.ca/