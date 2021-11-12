What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 12-14

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Senators host the Calgary Flames at 5 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

Just a reminder, all fans ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's host the Mississauga Steelheads Friday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter TD Place.

For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

PYROTECHNO DEMONSTRATIONS AT CANADA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MUSEUM

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Pyrotechno Demonstrations Friday Saturday and Sunday.

The show times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Canada Science and Technology Museum website.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Christmas Market is Saturday at the Greely Community Centre.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

CARP FARMERS' MARKET

Celebrate Christmas in November at the Carp Farmers' Market.

Don't miss the Christmas Farmers Market on Saturday.

For more information, visit https://carpfarmersmarket.ca/.

KEMPTVILLE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Outdoor Christmas Market is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Kemptville campus at 75 Campus Drive.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MERRICKVILLE'S MAKERS MARKETS

The Merrickville Makers Markets Christmas Market is Saturday at the Merrickville Fair Grounds.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

CARLETON RAVENS

The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team plays two games at the Carleton Ice House this weekend.

Friday night, the Ravens face McGill at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Ravens face Concordia at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit goravens.ca.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa women's hockey team hosts the University of Montreal Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa football team faces Queen's University in the OUA East Final Saturday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m. at Queen's.

The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team hosts Sherbrooke Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the Gee-Gees women's hockey team faces Concordia at 2 p.m., while the Gee-Gees men's hockey team faces Concordia at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit teams.geegees.ca.