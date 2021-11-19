What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
U SPORTS MEN'S SOCCER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Carleton Ravens and the city of Ottawa host the U Sports men's soccer national championships this weekend at the Ravens' Perch.
The semi-finals are set for Saturday afternoon. The gold medal game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit usports.ca.
MAGIC OF LIGHTS
Celebrate the Christmas and holiday season with the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.
Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.
The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.
The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
KINGSTON SANTA CLAUS PARADE
Santa Claus arrives in Kingston on Saturday.
The Kingston Nighttime Santa Parade is set for 5 p.m.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the parade will leave Innovation Park at 5 p.m. and travel down Princess Street to Ontario Street.
The Jr. Gael’s U14 Hockey team will be collecting non-perishable food items on behalf of the Partners in Mission Foodbank.
For more information, visit https://www.downtownkingston.ca/events/2021/nighttime-santa-parade-2021.
KEMPTVILLE SANTA CLAUS PARADE
The Kemptville Santa Claus Parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will leave the Kemptville Campus and head west on Concession, north on Hurd, east on Clothier, south on Prescott and west on Concession to finish back at the campus.
For more information, visit https://www.explorenorthgrenville.ca/events/1121/2021-santa-claus-parade.
CORNWALL SANTA CLAUS PARADE
The Cornwall Santa Claus Parade celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday.
The parade will start at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Secondary School and travel along Second Street to Augustus Street.
For more information, visit https://cornwallsantaclausparade.com/.
OTTAWA COMICCON HOLIDAY EDITION
The Ottawa Comiccon Holiday Edition is this weekend at the EY Centre.
Meet the cosplayers of the League of Super Heroes, multidisciplinary artist - body painter Alexandra Bastien, Andrew Speranza of AS Creations and comic book creators Ronn Sutton and Janet Hetherington this weekend.
For more information and tickets, visit www.ottawacomiccon.com.
MUSEUMS
For more information, visit each museum's website.
- Museum of Nature will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Advance tickets required for all visitors)
- Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (A proof of vaccination is not required to visit the exhibition spaces and other public areas of the museum)
- National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.
OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS
Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.
Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Checkout the Christmas Marketplace in the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.
The annual 613 Christmas Marketplace runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lansdowne Park.
Admission is free, but proof of vaccination is required to enter 613 Christmas Marketplace.
CHRISTMAS MARKET AT THE LOG FARM
Don’t miss the Outdoor Christmas Market at the Log Farm.
Checkout 50 vendors on Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET
The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.
For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
CARLETON RAVENS
The Carleton Ravens women's and men's basketball teams face Ontario Tech Friday and Saturday night at the Ravens nest.
The Ravens women's hockey team faces the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees Friday night at the Carleton Ice House.
The Ravens men's hockey team faces the uOttawa Gee-Gees Saturday night at the Minto Sportsplex.
For more information, visit goravens.ca.
UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA
The University of Ottawa women's volleyball team faces McGill University Friday night at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Gee-Gees face UQTR at 2 p.m.
The Gee-Gees women's hockey team faces Carleton Friday night at the Carleton Ice House.
The Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts the Ravens on Saturday.
For more information, visit teams.geegees.ca.