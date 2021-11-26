What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 26-28

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

It's the opening weekend for the Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne.

It’s located in the Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, surrounded by snow-capped heritage buildings and wooden chalets. Thousands of lights and decorations twinkle and sparkle.

Enjoy holiday entertainment, local favours, and some holiday shopping.

Don't miss the Christmas Tree lighting Friday between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/.

A post shared by TD Place (@tdplace)

MANOTICK PARADE OF LIGHTS

Manotick's first ever Parade of Lights is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Manotick, the Manotick BIA and the Manotick Village and Community Association host the first ever Santa Claus Parade of lights.

This will be preceded by carolling and the Kiwanis tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Manotick Main and Bridge Streets.

Funds will be collected during the parade for the Manotick Food Cupboard.

SANTA CLAUS VISITS BROCKVILLE

The Rotary Santa Claus stationary parade is set for Saturday on Court House Green in Brockville.

Pedestrians are invited to enter at many of the intersections to Court House Green from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and the parade.

For more information, visit scp.rotarybrockville.ca.

SANTA CLAUS PARADE IN CARLETON PLACE

Santa Claus will be in Carleton Place on Saturday for the Santa Claus Parade.

The theme for this year's parade is "Favourite Christmas Stories."

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Carleton Place High School, and will travel on Lake Avenue West before travelling up Bridge Street.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Celebrate the Christmas and holiday season with the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

The Magic of Lights runs until Jan 8.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

A post shared by Wesley Clover Parks (@thewcparks)

HOLIDAY ART MARKET

The National Arts Centre hosts the Holiday Art Market on Sunday.

Pre-registration for this event is required for entry.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/29943

ALIGHT AT NIGHT

Alight at Night is back for a 21st year at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees and fences of Upper Canada Village to create a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop.

For more information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/events/alight-at-night/.

CAPITAL CITY CHALLENGE

Canada's national women's hockey team and three under 17 teams face off in the Capital City Challenge at TD Place.

Action kicks off Friday with Canada's women's hockey team facing Team Canada White, followed by Team Canada Black facing Team Canada Red.

The four team tournament continues until Dec. 1.

For more information, visit hockeycanada.ca/tickets.

A post shared by TD Place (@tdplace)

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's face the North Bay Battalion Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

Just a reminder, all fans 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated to attend games.

For more information, visit tdplace.ca.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

Starting Dec. 1, all guests 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination to visit the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of Nature (@museumofnature)

LANSDOWNE CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market hosts the Christmas Market each Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season.

The Christmas Market features over 70 artisans and farmers, who produce their edible goods and intricate crafts within a 100 km distance of Ottawa.

The Christmas Market inside the Aberdeen Pavilion runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 19.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca.

A post shared by Ottawa Farmers' Market (@ottawafarmmkt)

CHRISTMAS MARKET AT THE LOG FARM

Don’t miss the Outdoor Christmas Market at the Log Farm.

Checkout 50 vendors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

CARLETON RAVENS

All Carleton Ravens teams are on the road this weekend.

For more information, visit goravens.ca.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night.

The University of Ottawa men's hockey team hosts McGill Sunday afternoon.

For more information, visit teams.geegees.ca.