What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 1-3

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of October.

PANDA GAME

The Panda Game returns to TD Place on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees face the Carleton Ravens in the battle for capital bragging rights.

Kick-off is at 12 p.m. at TD Place.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa hosts Forge FC Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

It's $5 day at the Atletico Ottawa game, with kids tickets costing $5. You can also purchase a $5 mini poutine, a $5 JR Stadium Hot Dog and a $5 355 ml can of Budweiser.

For more information, visit the Atletico Ottawa website.

NCC FALL RHAPSODY

Checkout the vibrant colours taking over Ottawa-Gatineau during the National Capital Commission's Fall Rhapsody.

From the heart of the capital to the peaceful Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park, there are plenty of places to see the colours of fall.

For more information, visit ncc-ccn.gc.ca.

The NCC is offering free shuttle bus service on weekends from Ottawa and Gatineau to Pink Lake, Mackenzie King Estate and Champlain Lookout. For more information, visit the NCC website.

METCALFE FAIR

The Metcalfe Fair continues until Sunday at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

Checkout the Midway, sheep and dairy cattle shows and displays in the Exhibit Halls.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required at the gates, but you will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Agricultural Hall and Family Pavilion.

For more information, visit metcalfefair.com.

FRIGHTFEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

Saunders Farm is celebrating 30 Years of Fright with Frightfest.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, The Cemetery Scare Zone, Barn of Terror and a Ghost Town stage show.

Frightfest continues until Halloween.

For tickets and information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

PUMPKINFERNO

Over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins light up Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Take a tour through the spectacular outdoor art exhibit along a kilometre long path in a picturesque 19th-century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31. For more information, visit the Upper Canada Village website.

PUMPKINFERNO AT FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno is also making its debut in Kingston this fall.

Over 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumpkins light up Fort Henry daily until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Fort Henry website.

THE OTTAWA INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL

The Ottawa International Animation Festival continues this weekend.

For more information, visit animationfestival.ca.

MUSEUMS

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open this fall.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

CAMP FORTUNE

Enjoy a ride on the Mountain Coaster at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

The one kilometre long ride along a monorail track is open weekends until Oct. 11.

For more information, visit campfortune.com.

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

APPLE ORCHARDS NEAR OTTAWA

Here's a list of apple orchards near Ottawa. Click the link for more information;

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes. You can also pick-your-own pumpkin and jump on the jumping pillow.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.

