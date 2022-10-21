What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 21-23

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Don't miss Atletico Ottawa's first ever playoff game at TD Place.

Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific FC in the second leg of the first round of the CPL playoffs.

The winner moves on to the CPL Championship match.

Game time is Sunday at 2 p.m. at TD Place.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators continue their five game home stand against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon.

It is Oktoberfest day at the Sens game.

Puck drop is 4 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

You can also catch all the action on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.

For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/

FALL RHAPSODY

It's the final weekend for Fall Rhapsody in Gatineau Park and across the Greenbelt.

Check out the colours on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt. The leaves are at the "tail end of the season" in Gatineau Park and the Greenbelt, and in "peak season" in downtown Ottawa.

The NCC is running a free shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History to Gatineau Park.

For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

MEAN GIRLS

Mean Girls takes the stage at the National Arts Centre until Sunday.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25124.

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Kimya.

See Kimya live at the NAC's Fourth Stage or on Facebook Live. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31123.

BASIA BULAT

See Basia Bulat with Sister Ray at the National Arts Centre Friday night.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31125.

SARAH MILLICAN

Sarah Millican is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler of a new stand-up show.

See Sarah Millican Saturday and Sunday at the National Arts Centre.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30973.

FESTIVAL OF SMALL HALLS

It's the final weekend for the Festival of Small Halls at venues across eastern Ontario.

This weekend's musical acts include Elliott Brood with Jeremy Fisher, Ron Sexsmith and the Irish Descendants.

For details on the lineup and tickets, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.

THE NATIONAL WOMEN'S SHOW

It's the ultimate girl's day out.

Experience the fashion, food and fun at the National Women's Show this weekend at the EY Centre.

For more information and tickets, visit http://www.nationalwomenshow.com/ottawa-fall-visitor/.

OTTAWA ANTIQUE AND VINTAGE MARKET - OTTAWA VINTAGE CLOTHING SHOW

The Ottawa Antique and Vintage Market and the Ottawa Vintage Clothing Show return this weekend to the Carleton Fieldhouse.

Discover 30,000 sq. ft. of vintage décor, antiques and vintage clothing.

Admission is $12.

For more information, visit www.ottawavintageclothingshow.ca and www.ottawaantiqueandvintagemarket.ca.

SIGNATURES HANDMADE MARKET

Shop at a uniquely Canadian handmade indoor marketplace this weekend, featuring the works of independent artists, artisans, makers and designers.

The Signatures Handmade Market runs until Sunday at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.

For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/signatures-ottawa/.

SAUNDERS FARM FRIGHTFEST

Frightfest continues this weekend at Saunders Farm as part of the Haunting Season.

Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.

Frightfest runs until Halloween night.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

THE SAWMILL 2 AT LANSDOWNE

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill 2 Underground at Lansdowne this Halloween season.

Checkout The Sawmill on 14 nights until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

SKREAMERS

SKreamers haunts Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa this Halloween.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard hosts its 30th year of Acres of Terror, billed as Eastern Ontario's Most Terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Check out the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/acres-of-terror.

PUMPKINFERNO AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Thousands of pumpkins illuminate Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg for Pumpkinferno.

Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.

FORT HENRY

Fort Henry glows for Pumpkinferno this Halloween.

Seven-thousand artificial pumpkins will be lit up each night.

Pumpkinfero runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

PUMPKIN FEST

Pumpkin Fest continues this weekend at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.

Don't miss mazes, wagon rides, the petting farm and more.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

FALL FUN ON THE FARM

Enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm at the The Log Farm this fall.

Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

CANNAMORE ORCHARD

Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.

Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

PUMPKIN SEASON

Pumpkin season continues this weekend at Saunders Farm in Ottawa.

Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market continues until the end of October.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Western Mustangs in OUA Football action on Saturday. Kickoff is 12 p.m. at TD Place.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Carleton Ravens in women's hockey action. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at the Minto Sports Complex.

The Carleton Ravens women's rugby team hosts Sherbrooke on Saturday at TAAG Park. Game time is 6 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts Trent on Saturday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts TMU on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts Trent on Saturday at TAAG Park. Game time is 3:15 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team faces TMU at TAAG Park. Game time is 3:15 p.m. Sunday.