What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 22-24

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

CANADIAN WOMEN'S SOCCER CELEBRATION TOUR

Canada's women's soccer team takes to the field at TD Place Saturday for the first game of the Celebration Tour following the historic Gold Medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles, captain Christine Sinclair and the Olympic champions will face New Zealand at TD Place at 3 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets, visit TDPlace.com.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators face the New York Rangers Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 1 p.m.

All fans 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated to attend all Senators home games this season.

For tickets, visit nhl.com/senators.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Atletico Ottawa faces York United FC Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

All fans 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated to attend all games at TD Place.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

NCC FALL RHAPSODY

It's the final weekend of the National Capital Commission's Fall Rhapsody.

Check out the vibrant colours in Ottawa and Gatineau, including in Gatineau Park.

For more information, visit ncc-ccn.gc.ca.

The NCC is offering free shuttle bus service on weekends from Ottawa and Gatineau to Pink Lake, Mackenzie King Estate and Champlain Lookout. For more information, visit the NCC website.

NATIONAL WOMEN'S SHOW

It's the ultimate girl's day out – the National Women's Show returns this weekend at the EY Centre.

Check out hundreds of exhibitions during the National Women's Show on Oct. 23 and 24.

All visitors must show proof of full vaccination to enter.

For more information, visit http://www.nationalwomenshow.com/ottawa-fall-visitor/.

FRIGHTFEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

It's the 30th year of Frightfest at Saunders Farm.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, The Cemetery Scare Zone, Barn of Terror and a Ghost Town stage show.

Frightfest continues until Halloween.

For tickets and information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season is underway at Saunders Farm at 7893 Bleeks Road.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

THE SAWMILL AT LANSDOWNE

Tour the wreckage from the demolition of TD Place's Southside Stands at Lansdowne Park this Halloween.

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill Lansdowne until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

DEADWOOD HAUNTED DRIVE

Deadwood Haunted Drive … the Sequal Begins is set for Wesley Clover Parks.

Deadwood is a haunted drive-through experience, where you will experience seven spine-chilling, hair-raising horror sets.

Deadwood runs until Halloween at Wesley Clover Parks.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodottawa.ca.

SKREAMERS

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm in Cumberland is hosting sKreamers.

The Haunted Wagon ride runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

PUMPKINFERNO

Over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins light up Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Taking a tour through the spectacular outdoor art exhibit along a kilometre long path in a picturesque 19th-century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno continues until Oct. 31. For more information, visit the Upper Canada Village website.

PUMPKINFERNO AT FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno is also making its debut in Kingston this fall.

Over 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumpkins light up Fort Henry daily until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit the Fort Henry website.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you the 29th year of Acres of Terror, Eastern Ontario's most terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Acres of Terror includes the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

All guests and staff who are eligible for a vaccine must be fully vaccinated to attend Acres of Terror.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/ (Tickets must be purchased online in advance for a specific date and time slot.

PUMPKIN FEST

Proulx Farm in Cumberland invites you to the 27th annual Pumpkin Fest.

"Our farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground. Bring a picnic and come join us for a ghostly gathering in a country setting," said Proulx Farm on its website.

For more information, visit http://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

PYROTECHNO DEMONSTRATIONS AT CANADA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MUSEUM

The Canada Science and Technology Museum presents Pyrotechno Demonstrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The show times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Canada Science and Technology Museum website.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, remains open this fall.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

APPLE ORCHARDS NEAR OTTAWA

Here's a list of apple orchards near Ottawa. Click the link for more information;

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride until Oct. 31.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

It's the final weekend to checkout Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

You can also checkout the Pumpkin Patch at Ouimet Farms.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.

