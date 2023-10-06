What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 6-9

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Thanksgiving weekend.

For a list of holiday schedule changes, click here.

Fall Rhapsody

Enjoy the fall colours at NCC parks and natural spaces across the National Capital Region.

Popular sites include Pink Lake in Gatineau Park and the Mer Bleue Bog.

The NCC has cancelled the shuttle bus service from downtown Ottawa to Gatineau Park on Saturday and Sunday due to the heavy rain in the forecast. The shuttle bus service will operate on Monday.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/free-ncc-shuttle-during-fall-rhapsody.

Fall Colours in Calabogie

Checkout the fall colours in Calabogie this weekend from the chairlift.

The Fall Colours Chairlift Ride will take you to the top of the mountain to take a few pictures as the leaves change colours.

For more information, visit https://www.calabogie.com/events/fall-colours/.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's host the Sudbury Wolves Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 3 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.

A post shared by Ottawa 67's (@ott67s)

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators wrap up the NHL pre-season Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/

The Festival of Small Halls

The Festival of Small Halls is big music in a little place.

See the Devin Cuddy Band at the Matawatchan Hall on Friday and the Carleton Place Town Hall on Saturday.

You can also see Harry Manx at Rob Richardson Legion Branch 496.

For tickets and information, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.

A post shared by Festival of Small Halls | ON (@smallhallsfest)

The Best of Broadway

Enjoy the Best of Broadway with the NAC Orchestra.

Enjoy music from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Music Man, Arthur Hamilton and the Phantom of the Opera.

See the Best of Broadway Friday and Saturday night at the National Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33657.

Shows at the NAC this weekend

Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend

Friday – Afternoon Bike Ride at the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday – Latin American Heritage Celebration hosted by Miguel de Armas

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.

Snippets of Hats

The Rag and Bone Puppet Theatre presents Snippets of Hats on Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/snippets-hats.

Cabaret

It's the final weekend to see Cabaret at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

The Tony Award winning musical is set in the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin, Germany at the end of the 1920s.

For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/cabaret.

Le Bodyguard – the Musical

Le Bodyguard – the Musical is at the Theatre du Casino Lac-Leamy on Friday and Saturday.

The Bodyguard tells the story of a former Secret Service agent turned elite bodyguard, who is hired to unwillingly protect the superstar Rachel Marron from an anonymous stalker.

For tickets, visit https://casinos.lotoquebec.com/en/lacleamy/explore/shows/le-bodyguard-la-comedie-musicale.

The Supine Cobbler

The Great Canadian Theatre Company presents The Supine Cobbler until Sunday.

"A contemporary clinical abortion in the spirit of a Western," says the GCTC website.

For tickets, visit https://www.gctc.ca/2324-season.

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Pumpkins after Dark

Pumpkins After Dark is a memorable Halloween experience in the national capital region.

See over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.

Pumpkins After Dark runs until Oct. 31. Proceeds support the Senators Community Foundation.

For more information, click here.

A post shared by Wesley Clover Parks (@thewcparks)

The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

The 32nd season of the Haunting Season is underway at Saunders Farm.

Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.

For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

A post shared by Melissa✨Ottawa Food Creator, Lifestyle & Travel (@melshangrytable)

Joe Boo Evil Events

A spike-chilling collection of haunted houses awaits you at KRP Properties on Legget Drive in Kanata.

Five haunts, four escape rooms, evil village and a VIP experience with Boo-zy drinks.

For tickets and information, visit https://joebooevilevents.com/locations/krp-properties/.

Skreamers

Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

For tickets, visit https://skreamers.ca/.

A post shared by Skreamers (@skreamers)

Acres of Terror

Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. hosts Acres of Terror this Halloween season.

Events include spooky wagon rides, house of terror, spooky village and fog maze.

Acres of Terror runs until Oct. 29.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

A post shared by Cannamore Orchard (@cannamoreorchard)

Pumpkin Fest

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm hosts Pumpkin Fest until Oct. 29.

Don't miss face painting, hay structures, slides, outdoor play parks, corn field mazes and more.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/

Pumpkinferno

Take a stroll through Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Approximately 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins are on display, set against the nighttime backdrop inside the gates of the history village.

For tickets, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/pumpkinferno/.

A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

Fort Fright at Fort Henry

Fort Fright is back at Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween season.

The historic site is transformed into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.forthenry.com/event/fort-fright/.

A post shared by Fort Henry (@forthenry1832)

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canadian SuperDIRT Weekend

It's Canadian SuperDIRT Weekend at the Cornwall Motor Speedway.

The three-day event will feature edge-of-your-seat racing in a variety of classes.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/canadian-superdirt-weekend/.

Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs hit the ice twice this weekend at the Leon's Centre.

On Friday, the Frontenacs host the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the 67's visit Kingston to face the Frontenacs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.

A post shared by Kingston Frontenacs (@kingstonfrontsohl)

Gatineau Olympiques

The Gatineau Olympiques host Baie-Comeau on Sunday and Monday at the Slush Puppie Centre.

For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.

University athletics

The Carleton Ravens football team travels to Kingston to face the Queen's Gaels Friday night. Game time is 6 pm.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey team hosts UQTR Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's hockey team hosts Concordia Friday night at the Carleton Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels women's rugby team hosts McMaster Friday night at Nixon Field. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's rugby team hosts Bishop's on Saturday at Matt Anthony Field. Game time is 4 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host UQTR in men's hockey action Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Carleton ice House.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's football team hosts Laurier Saturday night at TD Place. Game time is 8 p.m.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team hosts RMC on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 1 p.m.