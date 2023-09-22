What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 22-24

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders Friday night at TD Place.

It's Lumberjack Night, and fans are invited to wear your best plaid to the game. It is also the Purolator Tackle Hunger Night, and fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Ottawa Food Bank.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/sept-22-lumberjack-night/.

Carp Fair

The Carp Fair, known as the Best Little Fair in Canada, runs all weekend at the Carp Fairgrounds.

Don't miss the midway, SuperDogs, Great Canadian Lumberjacks, home craft and agriculture competitions and more.

For tickets and information, visit https://carpfair.ca/carp-fair-schedule/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators kick off the NHL pre-season Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.

The Queen In Me

The NAC English Theatre presents the Queen In Me.

The show runs until Sept. 30 in the NAC's Azrieli Studio.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33677.

Andre Rieu

See Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Rieu is known as the "King of the Waltz."

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/andre-rieu/.

Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies brings his 'Give 'Em What They Want Tour' to the Arena at TD Place Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/jim-jefferies/.

Shows at the NAC this weekend

Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend

Friday – Lina Allemano Four at the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday – NAC Indigenous Theatre Beaded Orange Heart Workshop

Saturday – NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Papakanje

Saturday – NLN on the NAC Fourth Stage

Sunday – Eddie Izzard at Southam Hall

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/.

Swimming

You can go for a swim at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River this weekend.

The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

NCC Bikedays

The parkways and Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation this weekend.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is open for active use between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is open for active transportation between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

The Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

The Haunting Season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.

It is the 32nd season of Pumpkin Days and Frightfest.

Pumpkin Days include the pumpkin patch, world-famous mazes and playgrounds, wagon rides, games and more.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, the Coven and more with five immersive haunts crawling with witches, goblins and ghouls.

For tickets and information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

613flea

Checkout over 140 vendors on Saturday at 613flea at Lansdowne.

Don't miss the ever-changing marketplace that features eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds.

613flea runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottawa International Animation Festival

The Ottawa International Animation Festival is North America's oldest and largest animation festival.

The festival includes public screenings and a chance to mingle with stars, studios and characters.

For more information, visit https://www.animationfestival.ca/.

Ottawa Cat Show

The Ottawa Cat Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawavalleycatclub.com/Show_Ottawa.php.

Ottawa Bonsai Society annual show

Admire around 40 of the most beautiful bonsais in the region this weekend at the Ottawa Bonsai Society annual show.

The show is at the Embassy of Japan on Sussex Drive.

For more information, visit http://ottawabonsai.org/.

Taste of Wellington West

A Taste of Wellington West is on Saturday in Hintonburg Park.

Dozens of food and item vendors local to Hintonburg and Wellington West will be on display.

For more information, visit https://wellingtonwest.ca/TASTE2023/.

Ottawa Farmers' Markets

The Ottawa Farmers' Market outdoor season continues all summer. Shop local from producers in the Ottawa region, eat lunch and enjoy live music.

Here are the four Ottawa Farmers' Market locations:

Lansdowne Market (Aberdeen Square), Sundays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westboro Market (Byron Linear Park) Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Orléans Market (Ray Friel Complex), Thursdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barrhaven Market (Nepean Woods Park & Ride) Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carp Farmers' Market

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers' Market is underway at the Carp Fairgrounds.

It's the largest producer-based Farmers' Market in eastern Ontario.

The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Log Farm Farmers Market

The Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parliament: the Virtual Experience

Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."

The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Parliament of Canada Tours

The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Brockville Aquatarium

Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.

For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.

Kingston Farmers Market

The Kingston Farmers Market is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in Springer Market Square.

The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perth Farmers' Market

The Perth Farmers' Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.perthfarmersmarket.ca.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market

Over 40 vendors are expected at the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers' Market every Sunday at St. Lawrence College.

The farmers' market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NAC Orchestra in Kingston

The NAC Orchestra is in Kington Friday night.

See the NAC Orchestra with James Ehnes at the Isabel Bader Centre.

For tickets, visit https://www.queensu.ca/theisabel/events/tickets/186/801.

Kingston Poutine Fest

The Kingston Poutine Fest is this weekend at the Memorial Centre on York Street.

Canada's largest touring poutine festival brings the best of fries, cheese curds, gravy and more to Kingston.

For tickets, visit https://www.showpass.com/kingston-poutine-feast-2023/.

Doors Open Kingston

Discover, explore and encounter the spaces, places and stories that shape the Kingston area on Saturday during Doors Open Kingston.

On Saturday, you can explore the Spire, Frontenac County Schools Museum, Bellevue House National Historic Site and Agnes Etherington Art Centre.

For more information, visit https://www.kingstonmuseums.ca/doors-open-kingston-area.

OHL hockey in Cornwall

The Ottawa 67's and the Kingston Frontenacs meet in OHL exhibition action on Saturday in Cornwall.

Game time is 2 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/ohl-exhibition-game/.

Shorty Jenkins Classic

The world's top curlers will be in Cornwall this weekend for the Shorty Jenkins Classic.

For tickets and schedule information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/shorty-jenkins-classic-6/.

University athletics

The Carleton Ravens football team hosts the University of Toronto on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.

The Queen's Gaels women's soccer team hosts TMU on Saturday at Richardson Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Queen's Gaels men's soccer team hosts TMU on Saturday. Game time is 3:15 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.

Queen's hosts Carleton in men's baseball action on Saturday. Game times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Megaffin Park.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Queen's University in women's soccer action on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees women's rugby team hosts McGill on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field.

The uOttawa Gee-Gees men's rugby team hosts McGill on Sunday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Matt Anthony Field.

The Carleton Ravens women's rugby team hosts Bishops on Sunday at TAAG Park. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Queen's women's field hockey team hosts Western on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m. at Tindall Field.