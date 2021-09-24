What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 24-26

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of September.

OTTAWA BLUESFEST

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest takes over the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park this weekend.

Fans must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend the concerts Friday and Saturday night.

Here is a look at the lineup:

Friday

Ryland James

Barenaked Ladies

Jann Arden

Saturday

MonkeyJunk

April Wine

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider

For more information and tickets, visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.

A post shared by RBC Bluesfest (@ottawabluesfest)

CARP FAIR

"The Best Little Fair in Canada" returns to Carp this weekend.

The Carp Fair continues until Sunday at the Carp Fairgrounds.

Masks are required for all indoor spaces, and proof of vaccination is required for all patrons entering any of the public access, indoor buildings.

For more information, visit carpfair.ca.

ATLETICO OTTAWA

Its $5 night at TD Place Saturday at Atletico Ottawa faces Cavalry FC.

Kids tickets are $5, while a JR Stadium Hot Dog and a 473 ml can of Budweiser are also $5.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

A post shared by Atlético Ottawa (@atletiottawa)

FRIGHTFEST AT SAUNDERS FARM

Saunders Farm is celebrating 30 Years of Fright with Frightfest.

Frightfest includes a Haunted Hayride, The Cemetery Scare Zone, Barn of Terror and a Ghost Town stage show.

Frightfest continues until Halloween.

For tickets and information, visit https://frightfest.saundersfarm.com/.

A post shared by Saunders Farm (@saundersfarmfun)

PUMPKIN SEASON AT SAUNDERS FARM

Pumpkin season kicks off on Saturday at Saunders Farm.

The 30th Haunting Season includes Pumpkins, Mazes, Hayrides and Farm Shop.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

FALL RHAPSODY

Check out the vibrant colours that are taking over the trees in Ottawa-Gatineau.

The National Capital Commission hosts Fall Rhapsody from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24.

Enjoy the colours across the national capital region.

For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/ncc-fall-rhapsody.

A post shared by NCC-CCN (@ncc_ccn)

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

You do not need to show a COVID-19 proof of vaccination to visit exhibition spaces and public areas of museums in Ottawa, but will need to show proof of vaccination to access museum's food services or to attend events on site.

A post shared by Canada Ag & Food Museum (@agfoodmuseum)

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

A post shared by Canadian Museum of Nature (@museumofnature)

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

A post shared by Interzip Rogers (@interzip.rogers)

CAMP FORTUNE

Enjoy a ride on the Mountain Coaster at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

The one kilometre long ride along a monorail track is open weekends until Oct. 11.

For more information, visit campfortune.com.

A post shared by Camp Fortune Official (@campfortune)

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

APPLE ORCHARDS NEAR OTTAWA

Here's a list of apple orchards near Ottawa. Click the link for more information;

613Flea

613Flea is back at Lansdowne Park this weekend.

Check out approximately 90 boutique vendors at Lansdowne on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

A post shared by 613flea (@613flea)

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

A post shared by Parc Omega (@parcomega)

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.

A post shared by Ouimet Farms Adventure (@ouimet_farms_adventure)