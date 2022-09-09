What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 9-11

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

CITYFOLK

It's the opening weekend of the CityFolk Festival on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park.

Here is a look at this year's lineup:

Friday: The Glorious Sons, The Blue Stones and Sophia Radisch

Saturday: T-Pain, Tim Hicks and JJ Wilde.

For tickets, visit cityfolkfestival.com

CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show rolls into Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

See Stapleton with special guest Elle King.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/chris-stapleton/

OTTAWA COMICCON

Ottawa Comiccon is back this weekend at the EY Centre.

Checkout over 100,000 sq. ft. of shopping, masquerade, celebrity autographs, panels and workshops, the League of Super Heroes, Capital Ghostbusters, The Capital City Garrison – 501st Legion and more.

Guests include Georges St-Pierre, Dave Foley, Christina Chong, Arthur Darvill, Lou Ferrigno, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and more.

For tickets and information, visit https://ottawacomiccon.com/

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Toronto Argos Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA is under the Big Top at Place des Festivals ZIBI in Gatineau.

"A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power," Cirque du Soleil said on its website.

KOOZA runs until Sept. 25.

For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza#about-the-show.

RENFREW FAIR

The 167th Renfrew Fair is this weekend in Renfrew.

Known as the "Greatest Fair in the Ottawa Valley since 1853", do not miss the four days of activities for the whole family.

Musical acts include David James, Eric Ethridge, Little Bones and Leahy Next Generation.

For more information, visit renfrewfair.com.

SPENCERVILLE FAIR

Don't miss the 167th Spencerville Fair this weekend.

The Spencerville Fair includes a Midway, entertainment centre, parade, pet show, antique tractor and truck pulls, the barn of learning and more.

For more information, visit https://www.spencervillefair.ca/

LATIN SPARKS

Celebrate music, dance and food at Latin Fest.

Latin Fest is set for Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at LeBreton Flats.

For more information, visit www.latinsparks.ca/Ottawa

AFROFEST

Africa Live Canada proudly presents Afrofestival Ottawa at Mooney's Bay Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the free music and art festival showcasing the best of African culture and entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.afrofestivalottawa.ca/

BANKSY360

Checkout the work of the world's most elusive street artist as it comes to life in an unauthorized immersive exhibit at Lansdowne Park.

See over 50 of Banksy's work come alive across multi-media surfaces in this imaginative and immersive art experience.

For tickets, visit https://banksy360.com/.

VAN GOGH 360

Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.

Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."

Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.

For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

WEEKEND BIKE DAYS

The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.

The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET

The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.

For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The Carleton Ravens rugby team hosts McGill Friday afternoon. Game time is 4 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens football team hosts York University on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's soccer team hosts RMC on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team hosts the University of Toronto Sunday. Game time is 3 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts Queen's on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's rugby team host Montreal Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.

The University of Ottawa men's rugby team hosts Montreal on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.

The University of Ottawa women's soccer team hosts the University of Toronto on Sunday. Game time is 1 p.m.