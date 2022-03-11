What’s happening March Break 2022 in Windsor

There are plenty of things to do for Windsor-Essex residents looking for “staycation” activities during March Break.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island has compiled a guide for the break from March 12-20. For weekend events check out the weekend preview.

MONDAY, MARCH 14 TO SUNDAY, MARCH 20

ART GALLERY OF WINDSOR

March Break Art Camp: Ages: 7-12 . Register by March 7

Every year, there’s a worldwide creative competition where talented creatives face off in a battle of skills and, most importantly, the coveted title of Grand Master of the Arts. We were all set to enter, but our best artist is suddenly nowhere to be found! That’s why we’ve recruited you: a team of the best and brightest creatives that we could assemble. Will you leap all five creative hurdles and come away with the win as the Grand Masters of the Arts? We’re rooting for you!

510-977-0013, agw.ca

401 Riverside Dr W, Windsor

ART SPLASH ATELIER

March 11 – 22. Art Splash Atelier is offering exciting events and offers starting. On Monday March 14th & Tuesday March 15th, Kids 12 y/o & under Paint FREE*. Our brand new art studio is a perfect place for families and birthday parties over March break and beyond. Appointments only, call us to book your spot. *Kids paint free with a minimum purchase of $60+tax/family – Children under 12 y/o get to paint a 8”x10” flat canvas for free. Limit of one canvas per child.*

226-506-3435, artsplashatelier.ca

3395 Howard Ave Unit 10, Windsor

CHRYSLER THEATRE MOVIE NIGHTS

March 14: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone

March 15: Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets

March 16: Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban

March 17: Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire

March 18: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Showtimes 1pm, $7.95 plus tax per person per movie

chryslertheatre.com

201 Riverside Dr W, Windsor

MAPLE SYRUP DAYS

March 19 & 20. Wear your boots to Essex County’s premier maple syrup celebration at the John R. Park Homestead. See syrup being made the pioneer way. Enjoy a guided tour of the pioneer maple making process, hands-on activities and more! Sample pure maple sugar and visit the Maple Market to find pure maple products to enjoy at home.

Tours will run every ½ hour beginning at 11am. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

Family tickets, $30 (up to five people), individual adult, $8, kids (16 and under)/seniors (65+), $6. Advanced tickets required.

essexregionconservation.ca

John R Park Homestead: 915 Essex County Rd 50, Essex

MARCH BREAK CAMP AT THE ART LAB

March 14 – 18. Full week or single days. We are going to be making a ton of cool stuff, and we will be supplying everything (except bring your own lunch). If you have a creative child this was made for them. This will be my first official camp at The Art Lab so I’m going to give it my all! At the end of the Camp, we’re going to put on a one-of-a-kind art gallery for families to be amazed at what we made!

519-991-3747, theartlabwindsor.com

894 Ottawa St, Windsor

SILVER TEE MARCH BREAK FUN

Mon March 15 – Sun March 21. Sun & Mon half price 5pm – 11pm. Special hours Mon – Fri 10am – 11pm, Sat & Sun 9am – 11pm. You can even play your own video games on our giant screens! Buy a pizza, get a pitcher of pop.

519-966-4911, silverteegolf.com

1360 Highway #3, Oldcastle

SKY ZONE

Sky Zone Trampoline Park+ offering a Sky camp. $295 for the week plus $20.00/week for lunch OR bring a lunch. There will be 4 Camp Pods, 15 Kids per Pod. Pods will always remain a 6ft distance from other pods but understand that distancing within pods may be unavoidable.

SkyZoneWindsor

WHAT’S POPPIN’ WINDSOR SPITFIRES EVENT

As part of our sponsorship with the Windsor Spitfires we will be hosting a Spitfires game on Sunday March 20th at 4pm against the Flint Firebirds! We want to fill the stands with tons of What’s Poppin’ fans so make sure to get your tickets! On top of this, we will be having an event at our store on March 19th from 1-4pm to give away free tickets, sell our spitfire mix (where all proceeds go to the spitfire foundation), meet and greets with 2 of the mascots, free swag, and more!! We can’t wait to see you in store March 19th and at the game on March 20th! ⁣

greatpopcorn.ca

1395 Tecumseh Rd. E.

WINDSOR EXPRESS BASKETBALL

March 18. Bring the family and cheer on your Windsor Express as they take on Kitchener Waterloo.

windsorexpress.ca

WFCU Centre – 8787 McHugh St, Windsor

WINDSOR PUBLIC LIBRARY

March break activities include grow your own crystals, take and make kits, yarn painting, flower bombs and a panda paint party.

Various Windsor Library locations

windsorpubliclibrary.com

WINDSOR SPITFIRES HOCKEY

March 20. Bring the family and cheer on your Windsor Spitfires as they face off against the Flint Firebirds.

windsorspitfires.com

WFCU Centre – 8787 McHugh St, Windsor

The City of Windsor Recreation and Culture Department is also highlighting activities:

MUSEUM WINDSOR

Check out Museum Windsor, where there’s something for visitors of all ages.

Visit the Chimczuk Museum, where you can:

Travel through time with our scavenger hunt, with a prize for those who complete the quest.

Enjoy themed crafts each day, including Tropical Flowers, Lucky Ireland and Victorian England.

Take a stroll through the temporary exhibits currently on display at the Chimczuk Museum, including “Bustles & Bows: Women’s Fashion from the Victorian Era to the 1920s” and “Navigating Our Way: Maps of Windsor & Essex County.”

Chimczuk Museum: 401 Riverside Drive West

Hours of Operation: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: General admission $5.50 (family rate of $16.60), free to museum members and the Museum Volunteer Group

FRANCOIS BABY HOUSE, A NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE OF CANADA:

St. Patrick’s Day and spring-themed crafts

Heritage Scavenger Hunt with a prize once completed

Can’t-miss signature exhibitions on the War of 1812 and French Roots

François Baby House: 254 Pitt Street West

Hours of Operation: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Visit www.MuseumWindsor.ca for more information, or call (519) 253-1812.

FREE PUBLIC SKATING

For something a little more physical, grab the family and join us for public skating at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, free of charge, thanks to funding from Pathway 2 Potential (P2P). Registration is required.

Other drop-in skating opportunities (admission required) are also available Monday to Friday at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, including Adult/Seniors, Parents & Tots, Little Stars, Novice Stars, Youth Hockey Skills and Figure Skating.

For dates and hours or to register for free public skates as well as information about other drop-in skating opportunities, visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call (519) 255-1161.

For the latest on COVID precautions, visit the city’s COVID-19 information page at citywindsor.ca.