What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three options

Windsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.

The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain, first added to the Detroit River in 1978, is usually installed each summer near Reaume Park and Coventry Gardens, and has since served as an attraction for both visitors and residents and often serves as the backdrop for prom, graduation and wedding photos.

City officials say the peace fountain is nearing the end of its lifespan. Due to necessary repairs and a delay in parts arriving from overseas, there is a delay in getting the fountain installed for this season.

At the next city council meeting on Monday, a report from administration looks at the vision for a renewal of the peace fountain.

Three options considered and costed:

Like-for-like replacement

On-shore system of water jets that stream into the bay (where the current fountain floats)

An arch that goes over the bay and sprinkles water.

The report will be considered by council next week, but the final decision on budget will be next year.

Once an option is approved, then final engineering and design needs to be done for the project. Cost may change based on the final design option.