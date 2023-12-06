What's life in the spotlight like? Taylor Swift explains in 2014 interview
Nearly a decade before launching what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever and being named Time's 'Person of the Year,' global superstar Taylor Swift spoke with CTV News' Marcia MacMillan in 2014 what living in the spotlight is like.
Public Safety Minster terminates state of emergency order in St. StephenMinister Kris Austin says the concerns expressed by St. Stephen, N.B., are serious, but do not garner the local state of emergency act.
Are companies falling behind on cyber security training?New data from a Waterloo-based cyber security service suggests hackers have shifted their tactics and companies may not be keeping up.
Midland auto shop reopens 2 years after devastating fire and explosionMore than two years after a fire and explosion levelled a Midland auto shop, staff are claiming a victory in their efforts to rebuild, reopen and welcome back customers.
Winnipeg Public Library app will be down into the new yearThe city says the Winnipeg Public Library app is currently unavailable, and will remain that way until the new year.
B.C. man reimbursed for costs of kicking out cat sitter who refused to leaveA B.C. man whose cat sitter refused to leave his home has been awarded $3,500 as compensation for the 10-day ordeal – which only ended when the police got involved.
Primary care clinic planned for Fredericton’s northside to take on 10,000 patients – in 2025A 19,000 square foot primary care clinic is being planned for Fredericton’s northside.
Marc Mueller will return to Saskatchewan as Riders offensive coordinatorMarc Mueller will return to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' next offensive coordinator.
More than 500 violent crimes reported inside Edmonton transit centres this year: police dataThere have been more than 500 reported cases of violence at transit centres and LRT stations in the Alberta capital so far this year, police data shows, and it may be about a year before more police are dispatched to help.
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ eventStudents from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.