What's new at this year's Nuit Blanche Winnipeg

Nuit Blanche is transforming and expanding this fall from a one-night-only celebration to a month-long contemporary art event.

This year’s event is set to run throughout Winnipeg from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24, which coincides with Culture Days Manitoba.

Organizers say the expanded run allows more Winnipeggers the chance to check out the art projects and installations.

“There will be exhibits available every single evening throughout those four weeks, and they’re going to be set up in window displays in the Exchange District, Downtown, the West End, at The Forks and St. Boniface as well,” explained Jennifer Cheslock, general manager of Culture Days Manitoba.

Cheslock said the expanded dates will also help cut down on the large crowd sizes that Nuit Blanche attracted in past years when running on a single evening.

Attendees are also invited to participate in online events for both Culture Days Manitoba and Nuit Blanche.

“We’re trying to plan events and activities that will honour the public health requirements and make sure that everyone feels comfortable and confident as they go out to check out all these great art options,” Cheslock said.

Anyone looking to register an in-person event to be part of Culture Days Manitoba or Nuit Blanch must register by Sept. 10. Those looking to hold an online event have until Sept. 24.

As for the future of Nuit Blanche, Cheslock said organizers haven’t decided if the month-long festival is here to stay past the pandemic.

“Perhaps we’ll be able to do a hybrid event in the future where we have multiple options for people to check out,” she said.