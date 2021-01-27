As questions circulate about what's next for B.C. in the COVID-19 pandemic, the province's premier will speak Wednesday afternoon.

While details haven't been given about what John Horgan will speak about, it's likely he'll answer questions about ongoing COVID-19 measures in the province.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m.

Daily case numbers have decreased in the province since December, but B.C.'s top health officials have warned these numbers are still much higher than they'd like. As well, troubling new variants of the disease could lead to a rapid increase.

Officials have also hinted there could be further restrictions if infections spike.

In a written statement Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged everyone to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and suggested people who are already acting responsibly can "be the voice of support and encouragement for those who may be wavering in their resolve."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.