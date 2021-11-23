What's next for The Boathouse? Kitchener seeking suggestions for former restaurant
The City of Kitchener wants to reopen The Boathouse in Victoria Park, but first it needs some new suggestions about the future of the facility.
The former restaurant and live music venue shut its doors in Fall 2019.
On Tuesday the city released a request for proposal (RFP).
They say ideas could include food/restaurant services, live music, entertainment or perhaps something else.
"Today is the first step in bringing back The Boathouse for residents in our community," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a release. "This beloved venue in the heart of Victoria Park has enormous potential as a favourite gathering spot for Kitchener residents and visitors from throughout Waterloo Region and beyond."
The city said the RFP was put on hold during the pandemic due to challenges in the restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industries.
"The city has made significant investments in this building and we are looking forward to watching it come alive once again," said Councillor Debbie Chapman in the release.
Interested applicants have until Jan. 10, 2022 to submit their plans.
