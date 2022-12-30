What's on in Calgary for New Year's Eve

Anyone want to go out for New Year's Eve?

The forecast is fair if watching fireworks at midnight is your jam. The Flames are in town playing at the Saddledome, and Trooper is playing late at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino if you lived your best life in 1978 and are hoping for a flashback.

Here's a partial list of what's going on in Calgary Saturday night.

ZOO YEAR'S EVE

After a week of cancellations due to the deep freeze, Zoolights is back. Featuring two-million lights, axe-throwing, ice skating and other fun stuff. Calgaryzoo.com

For New Year’s Eve, the zoo has set up a light show and giant ball drop in the Asia lawn area.

The family-friendly event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with the adult event starting at 10 p.m.

“We want people to remember that we are here year-round. We are working on conservation projects and putting animals in the wild all year round. We’re not just a summer place,” said Gillian Cardwell, manager of special experiences, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

“We want to do things where you can enjoy these things with your family and learn more about nature.”

FIREWORKS AT OLYMPIC PLAZA

The program gets underway just before midnight, with a blessing from Indigenous Elder Clarence Wolfleg, and a countdown by Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The fireworks will be set off from the top of the Calgary Tower and synchronized to a playlist of all Canadian artists put together by CJSW.

“We really love to just show Calgarians that we have a lot of community spirit. We’ve been, you know, inside for the last two years. It’s really exciting that we have such great weather and we’re able to celebrate,” said Jennifer Thompson, manager of arts and culture for the City of Calgary.

Thompson said the hope is also to get more people downtown.

“We want to help revitalize those businesses. We’re really encouraging people to go check out some local restaurants, come downtown, go to the public libraries,” she said.

SKATING AT OLYMPIC PLAZA

The outdoor rink will be open right up until midnight.

For more information about street closures, visit the City of Calgary's website. And if you have a last-minute change of heart about heading out, the whole thing is being livestreamed on the city's website.

TROOPER AT DEERFOOT INN AND CASINO

The creators of the song lyric "We're here for a good time, not a long time" perform it for you in the Chrome Showroom, starting at 11 p.m. Judging by their social media, tickets are scarce.

DANCE PARTY IN SUNDANCE BALLROOM

Silly Wrabbit plays your favourite tunes from the 80s. You bring the big hair and Doc Martens to the Deerfoot Inn.

FLAMES VS. CANUCKS

Saddledome: It's been a bit of a bumpy ride for the Flames to start the 2022-23 season, as they say so long to 2022 against one of their arch-rivals. Puck drop at 8 p.m.

BLUE RODEO TRIBUTE AT KING EDDY

Alberta country music group The Dungarees perform a tribute to Blue Rodeo by playing the album Five Days in July in its entirety. Also at 4 p.m.: Hockey Happy Hour.

HOLIDAY TEA AT HERITAGE PARK

At some venues, New Year's Eve starts early. Come enjoy hot tea, cider and fresh baking at the Famous 5 Centre.

AIRDRIE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Located in Nose Creek Park, the Festival of Lights has its fair share of razzle dazzle, in addition to miniature trains that can carry the whole family around the path, and open bonfires where you can sip hot chocolate or hot cider. There's even a Kids' Only Shopping experience inside the gift shop. From 7-9 p.m.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FIREWORKS, EAST LAKE

If midnight in Olympic Plaza is a little out of your wheelhouse, the City of Airdrie is offering a fireworks ceremony of its own at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to all.