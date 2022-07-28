What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
What's open
- Georgian Mall, Tanger Outlets, Upper Canada Mall, Orillia Square
- Canada's Wonderland
- Costco
- Beer Store
- Some LCBO stores with reduced hours
- Most restaurants
- Most pharmacies. Search for local pharmacies and clinics here
What's closed
- Banks
- Public libraries
- Federal, municipal and provincial buildings
- Post offices, no collection or delivery of mail
- Rec centres
Transit services
- Barrie Transit will run according to the regular Sunday service schedule, with extra shuttle service all weekend for Kempenfest
- Orillia transit - no service
- Midland - no service
- Simcoe County LINX - no service
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
Waste Collection
- Barrie - No curbside collection, pushed by one day
- Orillia - No curbside collection, pushed by one day
- Simcoe County - curbside collection as usual, but waste facilities are closed
Reminder, the City of Barrie doesn't allow fireworks on the Civic holiday weekend. The city only allows fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays.