What's open and closed across Simcoe County this Civic Monday

Here's a look at what's open and closed across the region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.

What's open

Georgian Mall, Tanger Outlets, Upper Canada Mall, Orillia Square

Canada's Wonderland

Costco

Beer Store

Some LCBO stores with reduced hours

Most restaurants

Most pharmacies. Search for local pharmacies and clinics here

What's closed

Banks

Public libraries

Federal, municipal and provincial buildings

Post offices, no collection or delivery of mail

Rec centres

Transit services

Barrie Transit will run according to the regular Sunday service schedule, with extra shuttle service all weekend for Kempenfest

Orillia transit - no service

Midland - no service

Simcoe County LINX - no service

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Waste Collection

Barrie - No curbside collection, pushed by one day

Orillia - No curbside collection, pushed by one day

Simcoe County - curbside collection as usual, but waste facilities are closed

Reminder, the City of Barrie doesn't allow fireworks on the Civic holiday weekend. The city only allows fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays.