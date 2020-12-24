Toronto will be even quieter than usual this Christmas, thanks to a lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most stores and attractions are closed and people are being urged to stay home as much as possible.

Even so, there are still some closures to know about. Here's a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA on Christmas this year.

Open

Regular TTC service is in effect for Christmas Eve. On Dec. 25, subway service starts at 8 a.m. and the system will operate on a Sunday service schedule. On Dec. 26, service on most routes will start at 6 a.m. and the system will operate on a holiday schedule.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 26.

Outdoor city-run skating rinks are open, but capacity is limited and spots need to be reserved on the city’s website

City-designated tobogganing hills are open, but physical distancing must be maintained

City parks and walking trails are open, but attractions such as the High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are closed

Closed