iHeartRadio

What’s open and closed Easter Monday in Simcoe County

image.jpeg

Here's what's open and closed across Simcoe County on Easter Monday.

Closed:

  • Municipal offices
  • Schools
  • No mail delivery

Open:

  • Georgian Mall 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets (Hours may vary for individual stores)
  • Orillia Square Mall 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Select LBCO locations
  • The Beer Store
  • Banks
  • Grocery stores
  • Recreation centres
  • Transit

County of Simcoe landfills and Curbside Waste Collection:

  • All landfills except Matchedash will be closed on Monday.
  • There will be no changes to the regular curbside waste collection schedule. All waste must be at curbside by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.
12