What's open and closed Easter weekend 2022 in Windsor-Essex

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 13-17, 2022.

OPEN:

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Walmart is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

CLOSED:

Devonshire Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Tecumseh Mall is closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Most grocery stores

Banks

Government offices

LCBO and Beer Store locations

City of Windsor Holiday Hours for Easter Weekend

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022, in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

These closures are in addition to those set out in our ongoing reduced services protocol due to COVID-19. Visit CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 for an ongoing summary of service adjustments due to COVID-19.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Reduced hours resume on Tuesday, April 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Friday and Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2022-2023 Waste Collection Calendar, which took effect on April 1 and is currently in the mail after an unforeseen delay, or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page.

Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Spring hours of operation (holidays excepted) are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 and Sunday, April 17, 2022, except for the H4 program as detailed below.

Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week – on Friday, April 15, 2022, and Monday, April 18, 2022, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union and Cannon Cove are currently closed.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, 2022. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Friday, April 15; Sunday, April 17; and Monday, April 18, 2022. Budimir, Central and Riverside branches only will be open Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum Windsor

The François Baby House is closed April 15 through 18 inclusive. The Chimczuk Museum is closed on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, but open regular hours on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday, April 15, 2022, and on the current regular enhanced Saturday schedule on Monday, April 18, 2022. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022. Regular hours apply at both offices on Monday, April 18, 2022.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.