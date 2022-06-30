What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Waterloo region?
Canada Day celebrations are set to return in a big way on Friday, July 1 after two years of scaled back festivities due to the pandemic.
The holiday will result in a number of closures. Here’s a round up of what’s open and closed locally:
Open
- Idlewood, Harry Class, Wilson and Kiwanis pools in Kitchener
- George Hancock and Ed Newland pools in Cambridge
- Moses Springer pool in Waterloo
- Garbage and recycling curbside collection will continue as usual
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
- THEMUSEUM in Kitchener (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- All Region of Waterloo museums including: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site, Region of Waterloo Archives
- Grand River Transit will operate on their holiday service schedule
- GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule
Closed
- Banks
- Most grocery stores (call ahead to make sure they are open or closed)
- Conestoga Mall, Fairview Park Mall, Cambridge Centre
- Kitchener and Waterloo public library branches, Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
- Kitchener Market
- Canada Post
- Municipal and provincial government offices