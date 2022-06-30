iHeartRadio

What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Waterloo region?

A Canadian flag flies in the wind in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Canada Day celebrations are set to return in a big way on Friday, July 1 after two years of scaled back festivities due to the pandemic.

The holiday will result in a number of closures. Here’s a round up of what’s open and closed locally:

Open

  • Idlewood, Harry Class, Wilson and Kiwanis pools in Kitchener
  • George Hancock and Ed Newland pools in Cambridge
  • Moses Springer pool in Waterloo
  • Garbage and recycling curbside collection will continue as usual
  • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
  • THEMUSEUM in Kitchener (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • All Region of Waterloo museums including: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus National Historic Site, McDougall Cottage Historic Site, Region of Waterloo Archives
  • Grand River Transit will operate on their holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule

Closed

  • Banks
  • Most grocery stores (call ahead to make sure they are open or closed)
  • Conestoga Mall, Fairview Park Mall, Cambridge Centre
  • Kitchener and Waterloo public library branches, Cambridge Idea Exchange locations
  • Kitchener Market
  • Canada Post
  • Municipal and provincial government offices
