What's open and closed in Barrie and area on Sept. 30

Thursday marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, and the City of Barrie plans to support the day with a sacred fire.

The city will host a Sacred Fire at the Spirit Catcher along the waterfront near Maple Avenue to honour those impacted by residential schools.

The Sunrise Ceremony and Lighting of the Sacred Fire will begin at 6 a.m.

"All are welcome to reflect, offer a prayer, and heal together as a community," the city stated.

The event is in partnership with the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, and the Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team.

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED THURS., SEPT. 30

Most businesses and services will continue to operate as usual because the day is not recognized as a statutory holiday in Ontario.

Schools, including Georgian College, remain open because they are provincially run.

Libraries, grocery stores, malls, restaurants, drug stores and other retail facilities will have regular hours.

The Beer Store will open with regular hours, but the LCBO may have modified hours Thursday.

Transit and curbside collection are on their usual weekday schedules.

However, banks, Canada Post, and federal offices will be closed.

NOTE: CTV will honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

CTV News Barrie at 6 and 11 will return on Friday at the regular time.