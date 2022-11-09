What's open and closed in Calgary on Remembrance Day

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Remembrance Day long weekend:

CALGARY REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONIES

Below are some of the Remembrance Day ceremonies happening in Calgary:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit will operate with a Sunday level of service on Nov. 11.

All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free on Remembrance Day. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

ROAD CLOSURES, DETOURS AND TRAFFIC

There will be a number of short-term road closures on Nov. 11 to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies, including:

Memorial Drive, which will be closed between Fourth Street N.E. and Third Street N.W. from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and

The Calgary Highlanders Remembrance Day Parade at Central Memorial Park, which will include the following road closures from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

12th Avenue S.W. between Second Street S.W. and Fifth Street S.W.; 13th Avenue S.W. between Second Street S.W. and Fifth Street S.W.; and Fourth Street S.W. between 11th Avenue S.W. and 13th Avenue S.W.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Friday, with the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Saturday, with the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, all three landfills will be closed.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

No payment is required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Nov. 11 and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed.

Visit calgaryparking.com for more information.

FACILITY HOURS AND CLOSURES

The following will be open on Nov. 11:

Rose Kohn Arena, Murray Copot Arena, Jimmie Condon Arena: free public skates from 1 to 2:15 p.m.; and

Southland and Village Square leisure centres: arenas open for public skating from 1 to 2:15 p.m., pool areas open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following will be closed on Nov. 11: