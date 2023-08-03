What's open and closed in Calgary over Heritage Day weekend 2023

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day 2023 long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit will operate with a Sunday level of service on Heritage Day, on Monday, Aug. 7.

CALGARY PARKING

No payment is required for on-street parking on Heritage Day and weekend rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

The City of Calgary’s Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed.

For more information, you can visit the Calgary Parking website.

ROAD AND LANE CLOSURES

There are two major projects that will impact vehicle traffic in the downtown and Beltline from early August until the end of 2023:

Fifth Avenue S.W. between Second and Third streets S.W. – Long weekend closure, followed by three-lane closure until late September.

11th Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. – Intersection closure and closure of Olympic Way.

The closures are required for a deep excavation of underground utilities in the path of the future Green Line.

For more details on these closures and detour maps, you can visit the Green Line website.

ARENAS

All arenas will be closed on Aug. 7.

GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS

Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.

SOCCER CENTRE

The Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Aug. 7, except for advanced bookings.

LEISURE CENTRES

The Southland and Village Square leisure centres will be closed on Aug. 7.

The Southland Leisure Centre will, however, be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday and Sunday.

The Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room) on Saturday and Sunday.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Aug. 7.

GOLF COURSES

All City of Calgary-owned golf courses and driving ranges will be open.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Heritage Day, with both the Spyhill and Shepard locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the East Calgary location will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Aug. 6, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.