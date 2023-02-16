What's open and closed in Calgary over the Family Day long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Family Day long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit will be adjusting service hours over the Family Day long weekend, and are advising users to visit their website to see if their routes are impacted.

On Family Day, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains and On Demand transit on a Sunday level of service.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Spyhill and East Calgary landfills will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. while the Shephard landfill will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

All three landfills will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Then, on Family Day, all landfills will be open, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

On Family Day, no payment is required for on-street parking and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark science centre and Heritage Park.

The Calgary Parking Authority Contact Centre and Municipal Impound Lot will also be closed on Family Day. Visit calgaryparking.com for more information.

CALGARY RECREATION CENTRES

Free public skating will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Ernie Starr Arena, Frank McCool Arena, Optimist/George Blundun Arenas and Shouldice Arena on Family Day.

LEISURE CENTRES

Southland Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and noon to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room);

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and

Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (facility and weight room) and noon to 6 p.m. (pool and steam room); and

Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Family Day.