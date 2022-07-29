What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend

CALGARY TRANSIT

Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service on Monday, Aug. 1.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

No payment is required for on-street parking on Heritage Day and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, the Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed.

ARENAS, ATHLETIC PARKS AND FLATWATER POOLS

Closed on Monday, Aug. 1. Visit the City of Calgary website for information on operating hours for Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. See website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.

SOCCER CENTRE

Closed on Monday, Aug. 1. Regular operating hours on Sat Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

LEISURE CENTRES

Closed on Monday, Aug. 1.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southland Leisure Centre will be open on Sunday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed from Saturday, July 30 to Monday, Aug. 1.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Monday, Aug. 1, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Saturday, July 30, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, July 31, both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.