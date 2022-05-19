What's open and closed in Calgary over the May long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Victoria Day (May) long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

Over the May long weekend (May 21-23) all Seventh Avenue stations (both Red Line and Blue Line), the Victoria Park/Stampede Station and the Erlton/Stampede Station will be closed. Shuttle buses will replace service between stations.

On Victoria Day, Calgary Transit says busses and CTrains will be operating on Sunday level of service.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Saturday. The Spyhill and East Calgary landfill will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. while the Shephard landfill will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Both the Shepard landfill and Spyhill landfill will be closed on Sunday while the East Calgary landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All landfills will be open on Victoria Day, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

ATTRACTIONS

Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day.

The Inglewood Bird Sanctuary Nature Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day, but a portion of the Trail northwest of Ninth Ave. S.E. is temporarily closed due to a habitat restoration project within the park.

Ralph Klein Park's Environmental Education Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day.

PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS

On Victoria Day, no payment is required for on-street parking and holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

CALGARY RECREATION CENTRES

All City of Calgary arenas will be closed on Victoria Day

The Soccer Centre will be closed on Victoria Day (except for advance bookings).

LEISURE CENTRES

Southland Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Victoria Day.

CALGARY GOLF COURSES

City-owned golf courses and driving ranges are open over the weekend (weather dependent).

Visit calgary.ca/golf to learn more and book a tee time.