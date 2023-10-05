What's open and closed in Calgary over the Thanksgiving 2023 long weekend

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Thanksgiving 2023 long weekend:

CALGARY TRANSIT

On Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 9, Calgary Transit will operate with a Sunday level of service.

For information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

CALGARY PARKING

No payment is required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Thanksgiving Monday.

Weekend rates will be in effect at most Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark Science Centre, Riverwalk Parkade and the University District.

The city's impound lot will be closed.

LANDFILLS

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

Both the East Calgary and Shepard landfills will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Spyhill landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CALGARY SOCCER CENTRE

The Soccer Centre will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

LEISURE CENTRES

Southland Leisure Centre's water park, wave pool and steam room are closed for annual maintenance and cleaning, and won't reopen until mid-October.

The fitness studio, multi-purpose rooms, weight room and gymnasium are all open:

Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

Thanksgiving Monday: Closed.

Village Square Leisure Centre's water park, wave pool and steam room are closed for annual maintenance and cleaning, and won't reopen until early November.

The fitness studio, multi-purpose rooms and weight room are all open:

Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and

Thanksgiving Monday: Closed.

DEVONIAN GARDENS

Devonian Gardens, located in the CORE Shopping Centre, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday.

GLENMORE RESERVOIR

Thanksgiving Monday marks the last day of the season for Glenmore Reservoir kayak and canoe rentals, open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit calgary.ca for boat launch status.

FREE PUBLIC SKATE

A free public skate will be offered at Ernie Starr Arena (4808 14 Ave. S.E.) from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

GOLF COURSES

City of Calgary-owned driving ranges and golf courses are open.

Visit calgary.ca/golf to book your tee time.