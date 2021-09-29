What's open and closed in London, Ont. for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Thursday will mark Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday, passed by the federal government in June.

The day will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, and most businesses will continue to operate as normal but federally regulated companies will be shut down and workers will be given a paid day off.

CLOSED

All banks will be closed and there will be no mail delivery from Canada Post that day.

All City of London administrative offices will be closed, including City Hall, Citi Plaza, all Ontario Works offices and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office.

Community centres, arenas, aquatic facilities, golf courses, outdoor sporting amenities and Storybook Gardens will also be closed to the public.

OPEN

London Transit buses will be running routes as per usual Thursday.

Schools, including Western University and Fanshawe College will operate as normal.

Grocery stores, drug stores, shopping malls and restaurants will also continue to have regular hours.

The LCBO will be open 30 but will have modified hours. All LCBO retailers will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday and close at their regular time. The Beer Store will also be open for business.

Private companies and organizations that are not federally regulated can decide for themselves if they want to give employees the day off, which means some other businesses may end up being closed on Thursday.

