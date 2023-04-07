What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend
As Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.
Friday, April 7 — Good Friday
- CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- CLOSED – All London Public Library branches
- CLOSED – ALL LCBO locations
- CLOSED – All Beer Store locations
- CLOSED – All schools and post-secondary institutions
- CLOSED – Garbage and recycling pickup
- CLOSED – Municipal, provincial and federal offices
- CLOSED – Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- CLOSED – Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)
- CLOSED – Masonville Mall
- CLOSED – White Oaks Mall
- CLOSED – Westmount Mall
- OPEN – London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- OPEN – Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)
Saturday, April 8
- CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- OPEN – London Public Library (from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
- OPEN – LCBO locations
- OPEN – Beer Store locations
- OPEN – London Transit (operating on a Saturday schedule)
- OPEN – Grocery stores
- OPEN – Pharmacies
- OPEN – Masonville Mall
- OPEN – White Oaks Mall
- OPEN – Westmount Mall
Sunday, April 9 — Easter Sunday
- CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- CLOSED – All London Public Library branches
- CLOSED – All LCBO locations
- CLOSED – All Beer store locations
- CLOSED – Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)
- CLOSED – Masonville Mall
- CLOSED – White Oaks Mall
- CLOSED – Westmount Mall
- OPEN – London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)
- OPEN – Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific store hours)
Monday, April 10 — Easter Monday
- CLOSED – Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offices, phone lines and the Western Fair COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- CLOSED – All schools and post-secondary institutions
- CLOSED – Garbage and recycling pickup
- CLOSED – Municipal, provincial and federal offices
- CLOSED – Canada Post mail collection and delivery
- OPEN -- All London Public Library branches
- OPEN – Select LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- OPEN – Beer Store locations
- OPEN – London Transit (operating on a weekday schedule)
- OPEN – Grocery stores
- OPEN – EnviroDepots
- OPEN – Masonville Mall
- OPEN – White Oaks Mall
- OPEN – Westmount Mall