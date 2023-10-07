iHeartRadio

What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday


image.jpeg

As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, whether it be over dinner, under a warm blanket, or outside with some hot chocolate, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be.

To keep you informed, here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Thanksgiving Monday.

 

OPEN:

  • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
  • Free recreational actives put on by the City of London, including pickelball, arts and crafts, open gym, dancing, science workshops and more
  • London Children’s Museum
  • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
  • Boler Mountain
  • East Park
  • Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours)
  • Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours)

 

CLOSED:

  • MLHU offices
  • Police Reporting Centre
  • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
  • All LCBO locations
  • All Beer Store locations
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • No curbside garbage or recycling pickup
  • Masonville Mall
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Canada Post mail delivery and pickup
  • Storybook Gardens
12