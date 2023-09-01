What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here, and whether going to the beach, barbecuing, or hitting a patio, Londoners will be looking to make the most of it.
As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.
OPEN
- Free recreational programs offered by the City of London at local community centres, including swimming, badminton, pickle ball, open gym, science workshops, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found online)
- Outdoor spray pads
- City-operated golf courses
- London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only)
- Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- The Factory
- Storybook Gardens
- East Park
- Boler Mountain
- London Children’s Museum
- Movie theatres
- Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
CLOSED
- All LCBO locations
- No garbage or recycling pickup
- Most grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- Banks
- Government offices
- Canada Post offices and mail pickup/delivery
- Outdoor swimming pools and wading pools (swimming pools are closed for the season, while wading pools close on Sept. 3)
- London Police Services Reporting Centre
- All London Public Library locations
- Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre