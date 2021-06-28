What's open and closed in Manitoba on Canada Day

Canada Day is coming up on Thursday, July 1, which means many businesses, organizations, and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

The following is a list of what will be open and closed in Manitoba this coming Canada Day:

MALLS

Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed.

Kildonan Place will be closed.

St. Vital Centre will be closed.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All of the Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open on Canada Day, except for the True North Square location.

The Bison Drive, Gateway (Express), Sargent Avenue (Express), and St. Anne’s (Express) stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rest of Winnipeg’s Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the Carman store, which will be closed.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for commercial customers.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residential customers.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed.

All City of Winnipeg Libraries will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, tenants can choose to open earlier or close later. Winnipeggers should contact the individual merchants for their hours of operation.

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

All businesses, services, and organizations open on Canada Day must follow public health orders.

A full list of the orders can be found online.